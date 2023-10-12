Real Estate Transfers: October 12, 2023

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated Aug. 25, 2023.

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Donna DeVito Trust to Corinne Pace, 17 Cedar Drive (600-16-1-10) (R) $637,000

• Margaret & Michael Parker to Austin Delaney, 9 Kings Highway (600-38-2-36) (R) $495,945

• Felix LoCicero to Joseph & Michael LoCicero & Kristen Zaffuto, 48 Cliff Way (600-39-2-34.001) (R) $140,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• George Christopher Family Trust to Michael & Gina Gadzinski, 250 Riley Avenue (600-99-2-4.004) (R) $500,000

FISHERS ISLAND (06390)

• Kathryn Collins & Matthew Kaelin to 328 Avenue B LLC, 328 Avenue B (1000-6-2-13.001) (R) $1,650,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Gary & Kelly Stoner to Mary Thompson, 1735 Cedarfields Drive (1000-40-5-1.008) (R) $735,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Reyem Nopats LLC to Mark & Teresa McTigue, 153 Herricks Lane (600-48-1-10.004) (R) $1,850,000

• Jugjeev & Pallavi Dugal to Nikolaos Perrros, 38 Aliperti Road (600-48-1-10.020) (R) $1,800,000

LAUREL (11948)

• Peconic Land Viii LLC to Hyon Lee & Stephan Mundwiler, 2295 Aldrich Lane (1000-125-2-1.014) (V) $525,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• John McGreevy to Manuel & Lisa DeLaTorre, 800 Summit Drive (1000-106-2-5) (R) $863,500

• Kenneth Cereola to 50 Village Lane LLC, 50 Village Lane (1000-115-1-2) (R) $815,000

NEW SUFFOLK (11956)

• Michael Gill & Barbara Butterworth to 1875 Jackson LLC, 1875 Jackson Street (1000-117-9-14) (R) $1,250,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• John & Kathleen Kavanagh to Joseph & Maryann Sawicki, 68 Louise Court (600-17-1-8.014) (R) $1,075,000

• Ronald & Susan Katz to Karl Berg &Erika Doukas, 43 Big Pond Lane (600-2.01-2-43) (R) $900,000

• John Caracci & Joseph Iacangelo to Roberto Cojon, 14 Dolphin Way (600-17-2-14) (R) $660,000

• Kevin Pleasants Trust to Philip & Nicki Wilcox, 58 Stoneleigh Drive (600-82.04-1-24) (R) $589,000

• Lucindo Bonilla & Griselda Alvarado to Maynor Palma, 152 Mill Road (600-121-3-1) (R) $535,000

• Marie Wiedler Family Trust to Craig & Yvonne Neal, 100 Scenic Lake Drive (600-82.02-1-100) (R) $505,000

• Josephine & Principio Riviccio Family Trust to Dawn Collins, 21 Lakeview Court (600-82.01-1-21) (R) $415,000

• Heide Giosasi to Scott & Theresa Stevens, 3506 Amen Corner (600-64.02-1-48) (R) $410,000

• Brian Lewin KPL 777 LLC to Victor & Julio Dominguez, 1208 Northville Turnpike, (600-65-5-16.001) (R) $300,000

• Peter Wulforst to Guillermo Osborno LLC, 917 Osborn Avenue (600-102-1-19.003) (R) $105,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Glenn Smith Trust & Ellen Rosenbush Trust to Glendon & Mindy Homer, 2850 Main Bayview Road (1000-75-4-22.003) (R) $1,500,000

• Margaret Howie to Ryan & Lisa Huber, 45195 Route 25 (1000-75-2-4.001) (R) $865,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Bruce & Cheryl Hotchkiss Trust to John & Katherine Flinchum, 103 Sunset Blvd (600-30-2-28) (R) $652,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)