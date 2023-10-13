Daily Update: Cancer screenings to continue at Peconic Bay Medical Center
Here are the headlines for Friday, October 13, 2023.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Cancer screenings to continue at Peconic Bay Medical Center
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
No tax hike in Southold Town’s tentative budget
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
‘Outrunning Cancer’ 5K set for Oct. 21
NORTHFORKER
Saving more than just seeds: How harvesting seeds can protect the ecosystem and connect us to our past
SOUTHFORKER
The daily update is a briefing on what's happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
