Daily Update: Cancer screenings to continue at Peconic Bay Medical Center

Peconic Bay Medical Center (Melissa Azofeifa photo)

Here are the headlines for Friday, October 13, 2023.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Cancer screenings to continue at Peconic Bay Medical Center

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

No tax hike in Southold Town’s tentative budget

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

‘Outrunning Cancer’ 5K set for Oct. 21

NORTHFORKER

Saving more than just seeds: How harvesting seeds can protect the ecosystem and connect us to our past

SOUTHFORKER

Southside Sips: the Olé Spice

