Letters to the Editor: Your ‘facts’ are just sloppy reporting

National Banned Books Week was established in 1982 through the efforts of the American Library Association and library activist Judith Krug. This year’s theme is “Let Freedom Read.” (photo credit: Melissa Azofeifa)

Southold

Your ‘facts’ are just sloppy reporting

I try my best to be as open-minded as possible. I try to tease out the facts from fiction when presented with anything that is derived from news organizations on the left or right. Who has the time to “fact-check” news organizations with their reporting? We rely on them to take the extra step and dig deep into a story before they publish it, but sadly so many take the easy road of salacious headlines to draw the attention of readers.

I’m sad to say the editors of the News-Review are guilty of this trap. They falsely conflated the evils of book burning with the thoughtful choice of removing pornographic material masquerading as children’s books from public schools.

Did you notice that the paper did not list the titles or the content of the “300” banned books? What would you do if you went to the Southold school library and right on the magazine rack you found the latest copies of Playboy morphed into a comic book themed magazine? Take the time to look up just two examples of books that Gov. Ron DeSantis referred to as “banned:” “Gender Queer” or “Flamer.” Do you believe these “books” are appropriate for our local schools? If you do, then explain that to our local parents in print. The paper simply said, “Many have themes relating to sexuality that very small numbers of adults do not want children exposed to.” Where is your statistic for this? Are you saying the adults at the News-Review support themes relating to sexuality being promoted in our local schools like “Gender Queer” and “Flamer?”

The paper also parroted the legacy media’s talking points by cherrypicking one element of Florida’s slavery curriculum by stating, “Florida will now teach that slavery had its benefits.” Frankly, this is lazy reporting. Please thoughtfully explain your point of view with concrete examples in context and forgo the one sentence fits all method of reporting. The News-Review’s editors’ lack of evidence to support their Oct. 5, 2023, “Our View” is the same method Hitler’s propaganda minister utilized to justify the attacks on the Jews. Joseph Goebbels in the propaganda newspaper Das Reich said without context or proof, “The historic responsibility of world Jewry for the outbreak and widening of this war has been proven so clearly that it does not need to be talked about any further.” Yes, simply say a thing and it is true.

Charles Sanders

Mr. Sanders is past commander of American Legion Post 803, Southold

Manorville

Riverhead once again drops the ball

Back in April 2023 elected officials, and anyone that saw a potential photo opportunity, gathered to celebrate the announcement to bring clean water to Manorville residents, a 20-year battle. It wasn’t until contamination from Grumman was exposed that the residents gained much needed attention and help.

Sixty-four residents are seeking help for clean water. We attended meetings, made phone calls, spoke with news stations, basically looking for anyone that would listen to us. As we gained more recognition and supporters, Manorville residents on the Brookhaven Town side joined the fight with us. That was a decision that has paid off quickly for them.

Suffolk County Water Authority seemed to have their ducks lined up, and the hand was out to help us. SCWA is waiting for funding from approved grants before they started installation of pipes on the Riverhead Town side.

The Champagne popped and thanks were given, and everybody went their way. Most of the people in attendance went to their homes, where clean water runs through the pipes, without concern about contamination or health risks in their water.

We were told at the end of summer, Brookhaven Town residents would see the pipes ready to go in the ground first. Manorville residents in the Town of Riverhead would have to wait toward late summer or fall. Well, the Brookhaven side residents can breathe a side of relief; clean water is coming, as promised, with the installation of pipes already begun. The Riverhead side has been waiting for paperwork to be completed for months. It just isn’t a top priority for the Town of Riverhead.

I am hoping for elected officials who held press conferences back in April and in September 2023 to realize that not everyone in Manorville is getting clean water now. Now that the residents are getting clean water on the Brookhaven side, I fear the rest of us will go unnoticed, yet again, on the Riverhead side. After all we’ve waited over 20 years to get to this point, only to hear crickets! So much for the Champagne!

Toni Pawson

Wading River

McAuliff’s letter was wrong

In response to John McAuliff’s letter to the editor last week, he himself is the one misleading the readers. His insinuations and implications are based on bias. To be clear, if the height of a building exceeds the height limit, they must seek approval from the ZBA. The ZBA, of which Ms. Waski is not a member, decided the height of the building; Ms. Waski did not have a vote.

Ms. Waski, as chair of the Planning Board, led the charge on a letter to the Town Board asking for a moratorium on ALL projects in Calverton. The Town Board did not agree. The application went forward, complies with zoning, and can now move forward to public hearings and the SEQRA process. Ms. Waski is a lifelong resident, her husband a retired Riverhead police detective, and her children are following in the footsteps of their parents right here in Riverhead.

A person with integrity follows rules and laws and is honest in the process. Not one example is given that she ignored the rules and laws, yet you imply she did. Unfair, biased and misleading, Mr. McAuliff.

Christopher Beattie