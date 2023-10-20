Real Estate Transfers: October 20, 2023

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Sept. 1, 2023.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Roberta & Dante Apuzzo & Margherita Bonanno to Adam Lazier & Laura Kusisto, 1089 Main Road (600-67-3-33.003) (R) $1,095,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Schultheis Family Trust to Margaret Mattis, 10 Millstone Lane (1000-102.01-1-5) (R) $955,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Richard Israel to Suffolk County Water Authority, 4170 Rocky Point Road (1000-21-4-15) (V) $50,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Alison & Royal Tuthill to 237 Monsell Place LLC, 237 Monsell Place (1001-2-2-25) (R) $1,750,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Frederick & Jane Andrews to Michael & Diane Crosby, 177 High Meadow Lane (600-69-3-53.017) (R) $855,000

• Jeffry Hallock & Maria Caballero to Matthew Caballero, 38 Beach Road (600-70-1-57) (R) $300,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Pollack Bergen Avenue LLC to 50 Bergen Avenue LLC, 50 Bergen Avenue (1000-112-1-16.002) (V) $2,000,000

• Wells Fargo Bank to Salty Creek LLC, 105 Brower Road (1000-107-8-34) (R) $950,000

• Estate of Robert Patchell to Anassas LLC, 615 East Legion Avenue (1000-122-3-30) (R) $900,000

• Matthew McGreen to Kristen Comparetto, 4660 Deep Hole Drive (1000-115-17-2.001) (R) $720,000

• James Miller Trust to Strongs West Mill LLC, 5675 West Mill Road (1000-106-6-2) (C) $150,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Nicki & Philip Wilcox to Susan Anselona, 2903 Willow Pond Drive (600-18.01-2-181) (R) $485,000

• Diane Kaczorowski to Oscar Gonzalez, 22 Andrea Court (600-65-3-26) (R) $440,000

• US Bank to Mark Lapidus, 1605 Willow Pond Drive (600-18.01-3-97) (R) $400,000

• Janice Norwood to MRK Island Properties LLC, 637 West Main Street (600-124-4-26) (R) $299,900

• Sandra Reeve to 87 Sandy Court LLC, 20 Doctors Path (600-84-5-7) (V) $190,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Bailey Family Trust to 4 Bowditch Road LLC 4 Bowditch Road (700-14-3-43.001) (R) 1,100,000

SHELTER ISLAND HEIGHTS (11965)

• John Eagan to 4 Southwick Lane LLC, 4 Southwick Lane (700-8-2-17) (R) $1,150,000

• Beverly Lampa to Marina Auerbach, 57G Strobel Road (700-14-2-7.007) (R) $1,025,000

SOUTH JAMESPORT (11970)

• William Duke & Ann Carrozza to Frank & Gina Lonardo, 207 South Jamesport Avenue (600-91-1-23.002) (R) $1,150,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Susan Kerr to Michael & Karen Melchione, 755 Meadow Court Apt 19E (1000-87.01-1-19) (R) $1,300,000

• Estate of Stavros Plitas to 165 West End Avenue Inc, 345 Clark Road (1000-51-3-22) (R) $1,235,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Justin N Lite (Referee) & Charles Caputo (Defendant) to Arvest Central Mortgage Co, 222 Hidden Pond Path (600-115-1-2.012) (R) $ 993,809

• Rochelle Byrnes to Rodolfo Lozada &Michelle Huertas, 39 Hidden Pond Path (600-96-2-11) (R) $860,000

• Kathryn & Derrick Jumper to Alaaddin & Filiz Baskurt, 266 Sylvan Drive (600-27-1-16) (R) $521,000

• Erin Rogers to Courtenay Negron & Peter Capainolo, 1451 North Country Road (600-54-1-13) (R) $437,700

• Steven Powers to Jared Feldman, 2984 North Wading River Road (600-27-3-66.001) (R) $407,000

• Theresa & Arthur F Fogal & Douglas & Arthur J Fogal to Sophia & Richard Santella, 73 Park Street (600-34-1-16) (R) $390,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)