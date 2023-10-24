Updated: Riverhead school superintendent resigns amid district turmoil

Former Riverhead school superintendent Dr. Augustine Tornatore. (Credit: Tara Smith)

Riverhead Central School District Superintendent Augustine Tornatore has stepped down from his position, effective Monday.

Mr. Tornatore previously requested a leave of absence from Oct. 6 to Oct. 23, which the Board of Education approved at a hastily called special meeting on Oct. 5. A source close to the school administration confirmed Mr. Tornatore’s request for leave followed an incident in which he “verbally berated” a Riverhead Central Faculty Association official that same day, which resulted in that person being rushed to the hospital.

The agreement between the Board of Education and Mr. Tornatore, making his resignation official, was approved at Tuesday night at Riverhead High School.

“The parties have agreed that it is in their mutual best interests to end their employment relationship earlier than June 30, 2024, and are desirous of memorializing the terms and conditions pursuant to which the Superintendent will separate from service with the District at this time, in order to avoid the uncertainties, costs and risks of potential litigation between them,” the agreement stated.

William Galati, the district’s executive director for secondary education, grants and student outcomes, will continue to serve as interim superintendent until Oct. 29, according to an employment agreement.

Cheryl Pedisich, former superintendent of Three Village Central School District, will take over as interim superintendent on Oct. 30 and serve through June 30, 2024. In the meantime, the Riverhead Board of Education will begin its search for a new superintendent.

Under the agreement, the district will pay Mr. Tornatore $182,331.72 — the balance of his salary for the current school year, the last of his contract — in one lump sum, as well as $10,667 for 10 days of vacation pay. Additionally, the district will pay over $15,000 into Mr. Tornatore’s retirement plan, according to the agreement.

“We wish Dr. Tornatore well in his future endeavors,” said Gregory Wallace, president of the Riverhead Central Faculty Association.

In other district personnel changes Tuesday, , Marianne Cartisano started her new role as acting assistant superintendent for business, replacing Rodney Asse. In addition, Christine Peters was appointed to succeed Mr. Asse as assistant purchasing agent for the district.

A previous administrative shake-up in the district involved Lori Koerner, assistant superintendent for human resources and elementary education. She was put on home assignment in September following an incident involving Rodney Parrish, secretary to the superintendent, who reported her to the Riverhead Police Department for harassment.

According to a police report dated Oct. 6, Mr. Parrish was with Ms. Koerner on Sept. 22 at the district office, standing in the doorway of her office, where she was at her desk.

Mr. Parrish stated in the report that Ms. Koerner “got out of her seat, charged around hr desk, then grabbed him on his shoulders with both of her hands, turning him and pushed him backwards.” Shortly afterward, Mr. Parrish texted Mr. Tornatore about the incident.

Mr. Parrish refused to press charges at the time but wanted the incident documented “in case further incidents occur.”

District officials confirmed last Thursday that Ms. Koerner now is working on school grounds again and carrying out her responsibilities at a location “away from central administrative offices.” She was not present at Tuesday night’s Board of Education meeting.

Sonya Johnson, unit president of the Civil Service Employees Association, shared concerns about employees being allowed to return to work on district property during pending investigations.

“Administrative leave should be used for employees under investigation — returning an employee before the findings and determination of this board, however, is wrong on so many levels,” Ms. Johnson said. “As our board, you have the power and the moral obligation to do the right thing.”

Victoria Smith, unit president of the Riverhead Central School District Special Education Teachers Aides, said recent contract negotiation meetings had been canceled without reason. She told the school board she hopes the “disruption in the district could clear up soon” so these negotiations could move forward.

In a phone interview before Tuesday’s meeting, Yolanda Thompson, a former school board candidate, said she is sad to hear about “adults behaving like this.”

She added that students are disciplined for engaging in similar conduct, especially if they are physical with someone. Ms. Thompson said those actions are “not tolerated” and when students are suspended, they are prohibited from entering school grounds until the suspension period is completed.

“Obviously it shows there is a toxic work environment in the district office and it’s been there for a long time,” Ms. Thompson said. “It’s a poor reflection on our school.”

The next Riverhead Board of Education meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 14, at 7 p.m.