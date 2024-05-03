Riverhead and SWR high school sports roundup: May 3, 2024
Softball
April 30: Riverhead 15, Brentwood 1
Riverhead has continued its torrid stretch to start the season with a shellacking of Brentwood on Tuesday. The win over Brentwood puts their record at an unblemished 14-0 with just four games remaining in the season. In the victory over Brentwood, Adriana Martinez and Mikayla Nirrengarten each recorded two hits, and the team as a whole produced 12 hits. In four innings, Mya Marelli struck out eight batters and didn’t allow a hit.
Upcoming Schedule:
May 2: Riverhead at Longwood, 4 p.m.
May 3: William Floyd at Riverhead, 5 p.m.
May 6: Riverhead at Central Islip, 4 p.m.
April 29: Shoreham-Wading River 14, Hampton Bays 0
It’s been an up-and-down season thus far for the Wildcats, who have played to an overall record of 5-7 after the win against Hampton Bays. In League VII play, however, their record is 3-2. In the game against Hampton Bays, Emma Donnelly led the team with three hits and three RBIs. Elizabeth Sabino also made a major impact at the plate with two hits and two RBIs.
Upcoming Schedule:
May 2: SWR at Bayport-Blue Point, 5 p.m.
May 6: Glenn at SWR, 5:15 p.m.
May 7: SWR at Mt. Sinai, 4:45 p.m.
Baseball
April 29: Shoreham-Wading River 3, William Floyd 1
In a non-league matchup against a League I opponent, the Wildcats came out on top, adding a strong notch on their belt in a very successful season thus far. Following a three-game sweep by Bayport-Blue Point, SWR has won seven straight games to bring their overall record to 13-3, and has secured a spot in the playoffs. Gordon Votruba, who pitched a great game, recording five strikeouts, also had a hit and scored a run in the victory.
Upcoming Schedule:
May 6: Glenn at SWR, 5:15 p.m.
May 8: SWR at Glenn, 5 p.m.
May 9: Glenn at SWR, 5:15 p.m.
April 30: Whitman 12, Riverhead 2
Riverhead has had a tough season, though they’ve been able to notch three wins this year — an improvement over last season. The Blue Waves are still very young and look to improve in the coming seasons. Jaden Grose threw five innings against Riverhead (3-8) and allowed only three hits, while striking out eight. Camden Wallace took the loss for the Blue Waves.
Boys Lacrosse
April 24: Riverhead 8, William Floyd 5
A must-win game for the Blue Waves proved fruitful as Riverhead found a way to break out in the fourth quarter to seal the win. With the game tied at 5-5 in the fourth, Jackson Redmond found the back of the net, spurring a three-goal unanswered spree for the Blue Waves. Zach Timpone scored twice for Riverhead (10-3). Sean Payton had three assists.
Upcoming Schedule:
May 2: Riverhead at Sachem North, 5 p.m.
May 6: Riverhead at Whitman, 4:45 p.m.
May 8: North Babylon at Riverhead, 4 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
April 29: Riverhead 12, Lindenhurst 7
Riverhead got their third win of the season following two tough 10-9 losses in a row. Riverhead (3-9) has been coming together as of late and their latest win over Lindenhurst is proof of that. Abbey Maaiki had a game to remember as she scored four goals to lead Riverhead to victory. Logan Pilon, Sadie Shultz and Molly Stevens had two goals a piece.
Upcoming Schedule:
May 3: Bay Shore at Riverhead, 4 p.m.
May 7: Brentwood at Riverhead, 5 p.m.
May 9: Ward Melville at Riverhead, 5 p.m.
April 29: Shoreham-Wading River 13, Massapequa 10
It’s been a rocky season thus far for the Wildcats but despite a 6-6 overall record, they’re very much still in the playoff hunt. The upcoming games will make or break their season. In the game against Massapequa, Charlotte Erb, Grayce Kitchen and Reese Marcario each scored three goals. Sophia Giangreco recorded six saves.
Upcoming Schedule:
May 2: West Islip at SWR, 4:45 p.m.
May 4: Long Beach at SWR, 1 p.m.
May 6: SWR at Sayville, 7 p.m.