Riverhead and SWR high school sports roundup: May 3, 2024

Shoreham Wading River’s Mia Dettleff lunges to tag the runner out a 2nd base. (Bill Landon photo)

Softball

April 30: Riverhead 15, Brentwood 1 Riverhead has continued its torrid stretch to start the season with a shellacking of Brentwood on Tuesday. The win over Brentwood puts their record at an unblemished 14-0 with just four games remaining in the season. In the victory over Brentwood, Adriana Martinez and Mikayla Nirrengarten each recorded two hits, and the team as a whole produced 12 hits. In four innings, Mya Marelli struck out eight batters and didn’t allow a hit. Upcoming Schedule: May 2: Riverhead at Longwood, 4 p.m. May 3: William Floyd at Riverhead, 5 p.m. May 6: Riverhead at Central Islip, 4 p.m.

April 29: Shoreham-Wading River 14, Hampton Bays 0 It’s been an up-and-down season thus far for the Wildcats, who have played to an overall record of 5-7 after the win against Hampton Bays. In League VII play, however, their record is 3-2. In the game against Hampton Bays, Emma Donnelly led the team with three hits and three RBIs. Elizabeth Sabino also made a major impact at the plate with two hits and two RBIs. Upcoming Schedule: May 2: SWR at Bayport-Blue Point, 5 p.m. May 6: Glenn at SWR, 5:15 p.m. May 7: SWR at Mt. Sinai, 4:45 p.m.

Baseball

April 29: Shoreham-Wading River 3, William Floyd 1 In a non-league matchup against a League I opponent, the Wildcats came out on top, adding a strong notch on their belt in a very successful season thus far. Following a three-game sweep by Bayport-Blue Point, SWR has won seven straight games to bring their overall record to 13-3, and has secured a spot in the playoffs. Gordon Votruba, who pitched a great game, recording five strikeouts, also had a hit and scored a run in the victory. Upcoming Schedule: May 6: Glenn at SWR, 5:15 p.m. May 8: SWR at Glenn, 5 p.m. May 9: Glenn at SWR, 5:15 p.m.

April 30: Whitman 12, Riverhead 2 Riverhead has had a tough season, though they’ve been able to notch three wins this year — an improvement over last season. The Blue Waves are still very young and look to improve in the coming seasons. Jaden Grose threw five innings against Riverhead (3-8) and allowed only three hits, while striking out eight. Camden Wallace took the loss for the Blue Waves.

Boys Lacrosse

April 24: Riverhead 8, William Floyd 5 A must-win game for the Blue Waves proved fruitful as Riverhead found a way to break out in the fourth quarter to seal the win. With the game tied at 5-5 in the fourth, Jackson Redmond found the back of the net, spurring a three-goal unanswered spree for the Blue Waves. Zach Timpone scored twice for Riverhead (10-3). Sean Payton had three assists. Upcoming Schedule: May 2: Riverhead at Sachem North, 5 p.m. May 6: Riverhead at Whitman, 4:45 p.m. May 8: North Babylon at Riverhead, 4 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

April 29: Riverhead 12, Lindenhurst 7 Riverhead got their third win of the season following two tough 10-9 losses in a row. Riverhead (3-9) has been coming together as of late and their latest win over Lindenhurst is proof of that. Abbey Maaiki had a game to remember as she scored four goals to lead Riverhead to victory. Logan Pilon, Sadie Shultz and Molly Stevens had two goals a piece. Upcoming Schedule: May 3: Bay Shore at Riverhead, 4 p.m. May 7: Brentwood at Riverhead, 5 p.m. May 9: Ward Melville at Riverhead, 5 p.m.