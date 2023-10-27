Daily Update: Dump truck driver attacks Riverhead ambulance rushing to medical emergency

Here are the headlines for Friday, October 27, 2023.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Dump truck driver attacks Riverhead ambulance rushing to medical emergency: police

Election Guide 2023: Meet the candidates for County Legislator

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Greenport approves zoning changes, moratorium lifted

Election Guide 2023: Meet the candidates for County Legislator

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island to serve up Halloween treats — Sweet, scary and savory

NORTHFORKER

Indulge in elevated nostalgia at Nookies, the new eatery at Silver Sands Motel

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the week of October 27

SOUTHFORKER

Southside Sips: Beetle Juice

East End Arts: Thriving at 25, the show goes on (and on!) at the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

