Blotters: Theft of meat from local farm in Aquebogue

Riverhead police reported the theft of $500 worth of meat from a local farm last Thursday.

Officials say that at about 11:45 a.m., police responded to Goodale Farms at 250 Old Country Road in Aquebogue on a report of a burglary.

The owner of the farm said that, at around 3 a.m., someone removed the lock from the front door of the farm stand and entered the business, according to police.

Once inside, the suspect stole about $500 worth of assorted steaks from a refrigerator, then fled on foot.

The Riverhead Detective Division was notified and responded to the scene. Upon further investigation, the suspect was located and was identified as Saquan Blount, 25, of Riverhead.

He was placed under arrest, transported to the Riverhead Town Police Department, charged with one-count of third-degree burglary, processed and held for arraignment.

• Erick Nij Boch, age and address unavailable, was charged with driving while intoxicated Friday night on Shade Tree Lane in Aquebogue.

• Kevin Gerardi, age and address unavailable, was arrested on East Main Street last Tuesday and charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• Nicole Cerulli, age and address unavailable, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance on West Main Street Friday.

• Noel Reyes-Gonzalez, age and address unavailable, was charged with second-degree harassment Friday morning on Nadel Drive in Riverhead.

• Niame Sanders, age and address unavailable, was charged with petit larceny Saturday on West Main Street in Riverhead.

A Hampton Bays woman told Southampton Town police last Tuesday that someone hacked into her cellphone, which gave them access to her bank account, according to police.

• Edwin Choycamey, 38, of Riverhead was charged with first-degree sexual abuse, including two or more acts against a child, according to Southampton police. He also was charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

Mr. Choycamey was brought into headquarters last Thursday for questioning by detectives. Additional information was not available.

• A caller contacted Southampton Town police last Tuesday night to report a person within the enclosed property at Enterprise Zone Drive, according to police. Upon arrival, officers observed an unsecured front door, and entered the building.

Inside, they made contact with a man wearing a green zip-up jacket slouched behind a vehicle within the building.

The man was confronted by police, who asked his reason for being inside the building, to which he responded, “I am trying to sleep.”

Brian Keith Jenkins, 56, of Riverside was arrested for criminal trespass and transported to Southampton police headquarters for processing.

• On Friday about 7:14 p.m., Southampton Town police received a report of a possibly intoxicated male driver operating a Toyota pickup truck on Brookhaven Avenue in Flanders.

Oscar Cortave, 52, of Flanders, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor, and was issued summonses for traffic violations, according to police.

• A Flanders man told Southampton police on Oct. 20 about 2 a.m. that an unknown man entered his property on foot and stole a chain saw. He stated that the chain saw was outside on the side of a shed. He also reports it as old and non-operational. A larceny affidavit was completed.

• Jose Cortez Navarro, 27, of Manorville was arrested Sunday for DWI and vehicle and traffic law violations.

Police said he was “failing to maintain his lane of travel” and “crossed over into the center turn lane and continued weaving in and out of his designated lane of travel.”

Police said that “upon interview, the defendant presented a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath, had glassy/watery eyes and demonstrated poor coordination.”

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.