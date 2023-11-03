Daily Update: Shoreham-Wading River girls soccer heads to Long Island finals after win over Kings Park

Wildcats WIN! Bill Landon photo

Here are the headlines for Friday, November 3, 2023.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Shoreham-Wading River girls soccer heads to Long Island finals after win over Kings Park

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Suffolk Times endorsements for Election 2023

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor: Nov. 3, 2023

NORTHFORKER

Blossom Meadow Farm wins international jam competition

SOUTHFORKER

Southside Sips: Chimene Macnaughton’s Gramercy Worship Milk Punch

