Simonsen family named Grand Marshals for 2024 St. Patrick’s Day Parade

A plaque was formally unveiled in May 2021 during a ceremony at the 102nd Precinct in Queens. (Courtesy photo)

While it might seem a little early to be talking about the 2024 St. Patrick’s Day Parade in November 2023, the East End Emerald Society is doing just that.

This week, the Emerald Society announced the Grand Marshals for its annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Jamesport, according to EEES’s John Cuddy.

They are Leanne Simonsen and Linda Simonsen, the widow and mother, respectively, of New York Police Department Detective Brian Simonsen, who grew up in the Jamesport area.

Det. Simonsen, whose nickname was “Smiles,” was killed in the line of duty on Feb. 12, 2019, while on patrol in Queens.

Since then, his mom and widow have formed the “Det. Brian ‘Smiles’ Simonsen Foundation,” which has awarded scholarships to graduating seniors in Riverhead High School and provided financial assistance to families and businesses in the community that are in need. The foundation also assisted in getting vests for police K-9 dogs and rescue animals.

“This also brings to light the sacrifice that Brian made, being killed in the line of duty,” Mr. Cuddy said. “He made the ultimate sacrifice.”

Det. Simonsen is buried along the parade route and South Jamesport Avenue has been ceremoniously named for Detective Simonsen.

According to Mr. Cuddy, the Grand Marshal Dinner Dance is scheduled for 6 p.m. March 1 The Vineyards at Aquebogue and the Jamesport St. Patrick’s Parade on Saturday, March 23, at 1 p.m.

Why is the St. Patrick’s Day parade early?

“Easter falls early this year,” Mr. Cuddy said. “Usually, our parade is the last parade in March. This year, Easter is March 31, so it’s not advantageous to do it then.”

Saint Patrick’s Day falls on a Sunday, so “a lot of the pipe bands are already committed to the New York City Parade, so there would be a conflict,” he said.