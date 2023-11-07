Riverhead election 2023: Live updates

After months of dogged campaigning, candidate forums and thousands of political yard signs in various combinations of red, white and blue, Riverhead residents headed to the polls today to vote on a slate of candidates vying for numerous offices — from Town Supervisor to Receiver of Taxes. With polls closing at 9 p.m., results will start rolling in soon. Check back here for updates as the votes are tallied.

Among the key issues facing Riverhead are economic development, affordable housing, transportation, education, environmental conservation, land use and preservation. Of particular concern to many Riverhead voters is the future of Enterprise Park at Calverton.

Below are some brief bios of all the candidates and where they stand:

TOWN SUPERVISOR

Angela M. De Vito: Democratic candidate Angela M. De Vito, a longtime resident of South Jamesport and experienced civic activist, is running for Town Supervisor. She is focused on completing the Comprehensive Plan to prevent overdevelopment, promote smart growth, and protect Riverhead’s unique charm. She emphasizes careful budgeting and increased safety through stronger police and code enforcement departments. De Vito also advocates for exploring alternative energy sources, addressing climate challenges and preserving natural resources. Her top priorities include ending the EPCAL/Grumman deal, preventing a cargo jet port and massive warehouses at the site and ensuring safe and solid revenue for the town.

Timothy C. Hubbard: Republican and Conservative candidate Timothy C. Hubbard, a lifelong Riverhead resident, retired police officer, and former member of the Riverhead Board of Education, is running for Town Supervisor. He is committed to continuing the revitalization of downtown Riverhead. He aims to develop EPCAL as an economic generator, create living-wage jobs, and complete the Transit Oriented Development district. Hubbard also supports the transfer of development rights to preserve farmland and strengthen the town’s relationship with the Riverhead Central School District. He advocates for a new ambulance headquarters and a new Justice Court complex.

TOWN COUNCIL

Andrew Leven: Andrew Leven, a Republican candidate running as a fusion candidate on the Democratic line for a seat on the Town Council, brings his experience as an attorney and former federal prosecutor to his campaign. Leven’s main priorities include stopping the EPCAL project, enforcing the town code consistently, working closely with the police to reduce crime, controlling development and changing the confrontational tone in local politics.

Rene N. Suprina: Rene N. Suprina, a Democratic candidate, is running for a seat on the Town Council. She is focused on breaking the EPCAL deal and opposing warehouses or cargo jetports. She aims to create an arts hub to revitalize downtown Riverhead and improve community safety by providing the police department with the necessary resources. Suprina is an arts advocate with a strong commitment to the community.

Denise M. Merrifield: Denise M. Merrifield, a Republican and Conservative candidate, is running for a seat on the Town Council. She is a longtime resident of Wading River with a background in law and education. She opposes an airport at EPCAL and massive logistics warehouses, supports following the town’s Comprehensive Plan for industrial development, and advocates for local control over unvetted migrants. Merrifield aims to continue the economic revitalization of downtown Riverhead, promote smart growth while preserving agriculture, and enhance law enforcement efforts to keep the community safe.

Joann Waski: Joann Waski, a Republican and Conservative candidate from Jamesport, is running for a seat on the Town Council. She is dedicated to opposing a cargo/jetport at EPCAL and massive warehouses. She supports law enforcement and the protection of farmland, woodlands, and wetlands while advocating for improvements to Riverhead’s railroad crossings and initiatives benefiting children and seniors. She aims to complete the vision for the town square and continue the emergency order on housing undocumented migrants.

TOWN CLERK

Josephine P. Makowski: Town Clerk candidate Josephine P. Makowski is running on the Democratic and Working Families party lines. She brings her extensive experience in computer information systems and as a public servant for Suffolk County to the position. Her focus includes maintaining cost efficiency, enhancing communication with the public, and fostering a helpful and friendly environment in the Town Clerk’s department.

James M. Wooten: James M. Wooten, the Republican and Conservative candidate for Town Clerk, is a fifth-generation Riverhead resident with a strong background in community service. He aims to provide assistance to those in need and is running for Town Clerk because the position aligns with his personality and willingness to help others.

TOWN JUSTICE

Lori M. Hulse: Lori M. Hulse, the Town Justice candidate, is running unopposed. She has served as Riverhead Town Justice since 2016, presiding over various court cases. With over 30 years of legal experience, she is running on the Republican, Democratic, and Conservative party lines.

RECEIVER OF TAXES

Laurie A. Zaneski: Unopposed for Receiver of Taxes, Laurie A. Zaneski, a Republican and Conservative, is the owner of a resort in Lake George. She collects real property taxes for the town, county, and school districts and is committed to serving the residents of Riverhead.

TOWN ASSESSOR

Dana N. Brown: Dana N. Brown is running as a Republican and Conservative for the position of Town Assessor. Ms. Brown has worked for the assessor’s office since November 2013. She was appointed to fill a vacant assessor seat in April 2021 and was elected in November that same year.

Meredith B. Lipinsky: Meredith B. Lipinsky is also running as a Republican and Conservative for the position of Town Assessor. Ms. Lipinsky, who was born and raised in Wading River, has served as a Riverhead Town assessor for the past four years.