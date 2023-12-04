Catherine Stark and Jesse Garcia celebrate Stark’s win. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

Riverhead Town police said in a news release Sunday evening that Stark, 60, who was elected to the County Legislature last month as a Republican, was arrested at 2:28 p.m Sunday after officers received a report of an impaired driver operating a vehicle in the area of Pondview Road.

A one-paragraph release states that Stark “was placed under arrest for violation of New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law…driving while ability impaired by drugs. Stark was transported to Town of Riverhead Police Headquarters and held for arraignment.”

Stark defeated a GOP primary opponent, Greg Williams, and then last month defeated Democrat Catherine Kent.