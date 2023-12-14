Daily Update: Outgoing Riverhead Town Supervisor Yvette Aguiar reflects on her tenure
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Outgoing Riverhead Town Supervisor Yvette Aguiar reflects on her tenure
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Preserving the past: Historical archives explored in Greenport Village
Photos: Hannukah menorah lighting at Congregation Tifereth Israel in Greenport
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Island School boys varsity, JV basketball season under way
NORTHFORKER
North Fork Dream Home: Curated, classic charm, with oh-so much room to roam
What’s up this weekend? Eleven day countdown ’til Christmas!
SOUTHFORKER
Curd Your Enthusiasm: Hamptons cheesemongers whey in on the perfect cheese board
Have a holly jolly weekend, with plenty of art, music and fun in the mix
