Daily Update: Outgoing Riverhead Town Supervisor Yvette Aguiar reflects on her tenure

Riverhead Town Yvette Aguiar. (Ana Borruto photo)

Here are the headlines for December 14, 2023.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Outgoing Riverhead Town Supervisor Yvette Aguiar reflects on her tenure

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Preserving the past: Historical archives explored in Greenport Village

Photos: Hannukah menorah lighting at Congregation Tifereth Israel in Greenport

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island School boys varsity, JV basketball season under way

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Dream Home: Curated, classic charm, with oh-so much room to roam

What’s up this weekend? Eleven day countdown ’til Christmas!

SOUTHFORKER

Curd Your Enthusiasm: Hamptons cheesemongers whey in on the perfect cheese board

Have a holly jolly weekend, with plenty of art, music and fun in the mix

The daily update is a briefing on what's happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

