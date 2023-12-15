Sports Roundup: Dec. 14, 2023

Riverhead sophomore Adriana Martinez lets a three-pointer fly. (photo credit: Bill Landon)

BOYS BASKETBALL

DEC. 11: ROCKY POINT 55, SHOREHAM-WADING RIVER 40

After winning their first game of the season against Centereach and losing their star point guard Alex Makarewicz to a shoulder injury, the Wildcats have struggled losing to Miller Place and then Rocky Point on Monday night. Rocky Point (2-0) came out firing and never let up to lead from start to finish. Rocky Point’s Casmere Morrow led all scorers with 17 points in non-conference play. Also missing from Monday’s game was SWR’s other leading scorer Max Julian. The Wildcats did win the fourth quarter with a 14-9 differential but the damage was already done. Gordon Votruba led the Wildcats in scoring with 11 points. Without Makarewicz and Julian, the Wildcats (1-4) will have a tough go once the league season comes around.

Upcoming schedule:

Dec. 21- Shoreham-Wading River at Port Jefferson, 6:45 p.m.

Dec. 28 – Eastport-South Manor at Shoreham-Wading River, noon

Jan. 3 – Shoreham-Wading River at

Babylon ,5 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

DEC. 9: RIVERHEAD 40, WYANDANCH 21

Riverhead doubled its win total from last season in its first two games this season. Riverhead (2-1) surged ahead in the first quarter and never looked back. The Blue Waves defense was suffocating all game long, holding Wyandanch (0-4) to single digits in scoring every single quarter. Sophomore Kyleigh Lennon led the charge scoring 12 points and securing seven rebounds in the victory. Claire Normoyle scored eight points and Adriana Martinez chipped in another eight. Defense was paramount in the victory, and the Blue Waves will rely on their defensive intensity the rest of the season to continue to improve upon their strong start to the season.

Upcoming schedule:

Dec. 14 – Riverhead at William Floyd, 4 p.m.

Dec. 19 – Brentwood at Riverhead, 5 p.m.

Dec. 21 – Riverhead at Ward Melville,

4:15 p.m.

DEC. 6: PATCHOGUE-MEDFORD 50, SHOREHAM-WADING RIVER 42

Playing against yet another League I opponent in a tough non-league schedule, Shoreham-Wading River (0-3) held their own and battled to the finish line. The Wildcats, after graduating four out of five starters from last year’s Suffolk County championship winning team, have been trying to find their identity and the level of competition they have been playing has stunted that growth a bit. SWR head coach Adam Lievre lamented the fact that he’s been missing girls in practice due to injury and other obligations and that has led to the season’s slow start. Kady Keegan scored 12 points against Pat-Med. Alyssa Bell chipped in nine points and last year’s returning starter Juliana Mahan added eight. Mahan, coming off a foot injury, will be instrumental for the Wildcats success once the league season begins.

Upcoming schedule:

Dec. 14 – Shoreham-Wading River at Sachem North, 5 p.m.

Dec. 19 – Greenport/Southold at Shoreham-Wading River, 6:15 p.m.

Dec. 27 – Shoreham-Wading River at Commack, 10 a.m.

WRESTLING

DEC. 7: SHOREHAM-WADING RIVER 40, EAST HAMPTON/BRIDGEHAMPTON/PIERSON/ROSS 28

Shoreham-Wading River started off their season with a bang with a 40-28 non-league victory. The Wildcats got victories from: Nate Spuhler (190 pounds), Zack Wilson (285), Shane Cowan (108), Brady Kitchen (116), Chris Colon (124), Shane Hall (131), Gavin Mangano (138), and Frank Pizzi (152). Out of the nine victories, five were pins. Hall barely eked out a 11-10 decision over Josue Elias, and Colon edged Juan Roque, 8-6. SWR has a lot of new faces in the lineup, but the quality of their wrestlers, including returning state medalists Mangano and Colon, will be something to watch out for during the rest of the season.

Upcoming schedule:

Dec. 20 – Shoreham-Wading River at John Glenn, 5:15 p.m.

Jan. 3 – Shoreham-Wading River at Hampton Bays, 5 p.m.

Jan. 10 – Mt. Sinai at Shoreham-Wading River, 5:15p.m.

DEC. 6: MATTITUCK/GREENPORT/SOUTHOLD 39, RIVERHEAD 36

In a non-league matchup, Riverhead narrowly missed coming up with their first win of the season. Had one result been different, Riverhead would have come out ahead. But the fact that it was close bodes well for the Blue Waves that finished with only one win last year. Riverhead got victories from Owen Collins (108 pounds), Jared Knight (131), John LaCorte (138), William Stackvicius (152), Colby Baran (170), and Zachary Gevinski (101). Knight, the lone senior on the Riverhead squad, had one of the more impressive wins, pinning Kyle Hanus in 1:20 of match time. Stackvicius also pinned his opponent Douglas Corazzini in just under two minutes.

Upcoming schedule:

Dec. 20 – William Floyd at Riverhead,

4 p.m.

Dec. 22 – Riverhead at Brentwood, 4 p.m.

Jan. 5 – Central Islip at Riverhead, 4 p.m.