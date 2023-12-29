Year in Review 2023: Golden boot of Alexis Ré

Riverhead’s Alexis Re, who has nine goals and one assist from six games, fires a shot as Centereach’s Rylie Bordonaro closes in on her in 2022. (Credit: Robert O’Rourk)

Riverhead top goal scorer Alexis Ré’s final season as a Blue Wave didn’t end exactly the way she hoped. After starting out 4-1, the Blue Waves only managed to get one more win the rest of the season as they strug- gled with the toughest schools in Division I.

It didn’t stop number 11 from putting together one of the most memorable seasons in Long Island history. With one game remaining, Ré had tallied 31 goals to lead all of Long Island.

Since Ré lost two years of school soccer because of the COVID-19 pandemic and a failed school budget, she didn’t make her varsity debut with the Riverhead girls soccer team right away. Despite that, she still struck for a team-high 25 goals her first season.

As the team’s top scorer, she remained humble. “I think I could have done better, but that’s always me,

like I always want to improve and I always want to do better,” she said.

“I’ve just never seen anyone match her footwork,” said Riverhead var- sity coach Kasey Mandery, who has coached for 12 years at multiple levels. “She draws a lot [of attention] from the other teams … Every game she goes out and plays the full 80 minutes with- out ever stopping, without ever coming out. She’s very reliable and she’s a great role model for younger girls.”

On scoring a goal, Ré said: “I want more.”

“I’m feeling good about it,” she continued, “but like I said, I just want to keep doing better, but not only for myself, but for the team and the program as well. So it’s not only about me, it’s about just like for the program as well.”

In November, Ré signed to play at West Virginia University.

ORIGINAL REPORTING BY MICHAEL HEJMEJ