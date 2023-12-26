Daily Update: Year in Review 2023 — Drama in Riverhead School District

Riverhead Central School District Superintendent Augustine Tornatore addressed the audience at the last board of education meeting of the 2022-2023 school year. (Credit: Melissa Azofeifa)

Here are the headlines for December 26, 2023.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Year in Review 2023: Drama in Riverhead School District

Year in Review 2023: New leaders and new Town Hall digs

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Year in Review 2023: Greenport carjacking leads to a daring rescue

Year in Review 2023: Narcan stations combat overdose deaths

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Year in Review — Motivated to make a difference: JC Chavez is Shelter Island’s Firefighter of the Year

NORTHFORKER

Northforker 2023 Top 10! #9 — Warren’s Tackle Center gets a refresh

Northforker 2023 Top 10! #8 — Root Cellar riches

Northforker 2023 Top 10! #7 — John Fraser starts discount program for restaurant workers

SOUTHFORKER

Southforker 2023 Top 10! #9 — The legend of Starr Boggs

Southforker 2023 Top 10! #8 — Live out your shopkeeper dreams in Montauk

Southforker 2023 Top 10! #7 — The beacon shines on

