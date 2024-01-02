Daily Update: New Town Supervisor outlines key priorities in inaugural address
Here are the headlines for January 3, 2024.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
New Town Supervisor outlines key priorities in inaugural address
Homeless woman arrested in Christmas night car theft on Main Street
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Greenport couple indicted for fentanyl and cocaine possession inside home with a child
Town Supervisor Al Krupski, councilmembers and other officials sworn into office
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Island Police, Highway departments contracts settled: Details of deals not yet revealed
NORTHFORKER
Marvelous Meatloaf: Six mouthwatering meatloaves from across the North Fork
SOUTHFORKER
South Fork Dream Home: Rockin’ the entertainment vibe in Remsenberg
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
