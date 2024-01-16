East End Food Hub temporarily moved to Riverhead brewery

East End Food’s popular year-round market has been temporarily relocated to a riverhead brewery for the winter months. (Credit: Melissa Azofeifa.)

East End Food has temporarily relocated its popular year-round farmers market to a Riverhead brewery while construction continues at its new Main Road location.

The indoor farmers market will be held at Twin Fork Beer Co., 807 Raynor Ave., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. through March 30.

Renovation at the nonprofit’s newly renovated 5,000-square-foot, campus-style “food hub” at the former Homeside Florist building at 139 Main Road is close to completion, according to a press release.

“We are so close to realizing our vision of a vibrant community-driven space that not only addresses food insecurity but also supports local farmers and food producers,” Kate Fullam, executive director of East End Food, said in the release. “The generosity of our community has brought us this far, and we are hopeful that they will rally behind us once again to help us secure the remaining funds.”

To meet the next project milestone, the Southampton-based nonprofit has again asked the community for support. Their goal is to install a $120,000 water main extension “that will allow the building to obtain a certificate of occupancy for the year-round farmers market,” according to the release. Future plans also include installation of a commercial kitchen that will be shared among vendors.

The group started the estimated $3 million renovation and site infrastructure project last June and has have so far raised nearly $1.5 million in donations, grants and sponsorships toward the initiative.

For the list of vendors and more information, visit riverheadmarket.org or email [email protected]. Those interested in contributing to the fundraising campaign may visit campaign.eastendfood.org or contact [email protected].