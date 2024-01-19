Daily Update: Two Eagle Scout projects, one local family
Here are the headlines for January 18, 2024.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Two Eagle Scout projects, one local family
’Tis the season: weird duck season
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Peconic Land Trust sells land to local farmers
’Tis the season: weird duck season
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Island Reporter editorial: Right here, right now
Jose Montalvo is honored by the Shelter Island Board of Education
NORTHFORKER
Winter Long Island Restaurant Week warms up East Enders at the end of this month
North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the week of Jan. 19
SOUTHFORKER
Winter Long Island Restaurant Week warms up East Enders at the end of this month
Southside Sips: Kizzy T’s Mai Tai
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox every weekday by subscribing to our newsletter.