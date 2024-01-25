Real Estate Transfers: January 25, 2024

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Nov. 23, 2023.

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Marinos Petratos to Steven & Terri Gillman, 408 Fox Hill Drive (600-11.01-1-80) (R) $565,000

• Bernadette Servidio Family Trust to Christopher Servedio, 40 Palane South (600-40-2-12.025) (R) $300,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• John & Susan Corbley to Alice & Shlomo Weinberg, 680 Mason Drive (1000-104-7-3) (R) $2,500,000

• Kathleen & Thomas Hall to Oscar Prieto & Barbara Nigro-Prieto, 2985 Highland Road (1000-102-8-14) (R) $1,325,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Anthony Theoharis & Anna Arabos to Speonk Land Development LLC, 1745 Stars Road (1000-22-4-10) (V) $526,620

GREENPORT (11944)

• 311 Fifth LLC to 311 5th Avenue LLC, 311 5th Avenue (1001-4-4-39) (C) $3,000,000

• HNF Resorts LI LLC to 60095 Roxbury LLC, 64380 North Road (1000-40-3-4) (R) $775,000

• Jennifer S Handville & Patrick J Carley to Silver Sands Holdings II LLC, 175 Silver Lane (1000-47-2-5) (R) $550,000

• Richard Cifarelli to Speonk Land Development LLC, Main Road (1000-35-5-5.003) (V) $355,000

LAUREL (11948)

• Mary & Christopher Hall to Paul Kelly, 2675 Laurel Trail (1000-125-4-24.008) (R) $2,325,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Amy & Scott Loeb to John & Kathleen Percoco, 3100 Deep Hole Drive (1000-115-17-14) (R) $900,000

• Shawn Loper & Debora Van Allen to Robert Roth, 365 Rachels Road (1000-108-4-7.045)(R) $825,000

• Diane Cotugno & James King to Town of Southold, 12655 Sound Avenue (1000-141-4-10) (V) $40,000

ORIENT (11957)

• 1600 Hillcrest Drive LLC to John Eggert & Jill Erickson, 1600 Hillcrest Drive (1000-13-2-8.023) (R) $2,160,000

PECONIC (11958)

• Ospreys Compass LLC to Joseph & Kristina Ottomanelli, 2223 Indian Neck Lane (1000-86-5-11.003) (R) $3,700,000

• Little Beerp LLC to Town of Southold, 41625 Route 25 (1000-75-5-12) (V) $500,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Salvatore & Susan Picone to David & Ilissa Sternlicht, 62 Tyler Drive (600-64-1-6.028) (R) $900,000

• Barbara & Jeffrey McCarthy Trust to Gaurav Patel, 67 Foxglove Row (600-45-6-19) (R) $830,000

• Russell & Michelle Plitt to Frank & Carol DelGaudio, 10 Plover Court (600-17-6-27) (R) $804,000

• Donna & Robert Verbesey to Michael & Antoinette Haselkorn, 155 Stoneleigh Drive (600-82.05-2-26) (R) $645,000

• Claudia Benitez to 101 Fox Run Lane LLC, 101 Fox Run Lane (600-85-1-10.018) (R) $645,000

• LI Pine Barrens Water Corp to Eastern Long Island Properties LLC, 232 Horton Avenue (600-81-3-7) (R) $600,000

• Mary A Pawelski to 2106 Cedar Path LLC, 2106 Cedar Path (600-18.01-3-131) (R) $400,000

• Long Island Pine Barrens Water Corp & Estate of Stephen Patterson to Armand Gustave LLC, 222 Horton Avenue (600-81-3-9) (R) $185,000

SHELTER ISLAND HEIGHTS (11965)

• Jenny Zahler to Andrew Graffagnino & Corinna Kraft, 4 Worthy Way (700-17-2-24)(R) $630,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Jose Cotzojay to Erika Olkers, 670 Seawood Drive (1000-79-8-11) (R) $1,200,000

• Francesco Zangari & Lucinda B Spatafora to Ahmad Sardar-Afkhami, 580 Jacobs Lane (1000-88-1-9)(R) $700,000

• Frost Road Associates LP to 3200 Bay LLC, 500 Arshamomaque Avenue (1000-66-2-61) (V) $375,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Christopher Valenti to Ashley & Andrew Santafianos, 2 Leonard Street (600-74-1-10) (R) $665,000

• George & Magda Vassilev to Justin King & Annemarie Bilello, 36 Greenbriar Road (600-49-2-9) (R) $460,000

• Denise Bitz to Cody & Emma Olsen, 9 Breezy Point Road (600-33-6-33) (R) $405,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)