Daily Update: Area business owner donates roof to Riverhead home

Thanks to a donation from Jeff Brett’s King Quality contracting company (on left with Habitat for Humanity of Long Island’s Jimmy Jack) a Riverhead family will have a roof over their head. (Credit: Nicholas Grasso)

Here are the headlines for February 2, 2024.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Habitat For Humanity of Long Island’s Man of the Year donates roof for Riverhead home

Weekly sports roundup

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

D’Latte Cafe announces closure

Corwin’s confidence leads Porters to victory

Weekly sports roundup

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

New Shelter Island supervisor aiming for transparency —Town website changes due in two weeks

Just Saying: A survey on successful snoring

NORTHFORKER

After three decades, Legends in New Suffolk changes hands

SOUTHFORKER

Iconic Black actors and comedians set to be celebrated at LTV this month

