Community calendar: Feb. 8, 2024

Arts and crafts

Friday, Feb. 16, 5-7 p.m: Good Ground Artists group show and artist’s reception at Southold Free Library. Information: 631-765-2077; southoldlibrary.org.

Fairs and festivals

Sunday, Feb. 18, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.: Car Parts and Automania Swap Meet at Southold Recreation Center, 970 Peconic Lane, Peconic. Sponsored by the Antique Automobile Club of America, Peconic Bay region. Information: 631-208-6725; [email protected].

Fundraisers

Thursday, Feb. 8, 6-7:30 p.m.: Empty Bowls 2024 at the Riverhead High School cafeteria, 700 Harrison Ave., Riverhead. Purchase a bowl donated by high school ceramics students and receive a ticket for a bowl of soup made by cooking club members and bread donated by Blue Duck Bakery. Money raised donated to local food pantries.

Saturday, Feb. 10, 6-9 p.m.: Pride Love Dance Party hosted by North Fork Women at RGNY, 6025 Sound Ave., Riverhead. With guest of honor Lori Panarello. Funds raised will sponsor North Fork Women in the second annual North Fork Pride Parade in June. Cash bar and food for purchase by Dashboard Diner food truck. Tickets start at $20. northforkwomen.org.

Jan. 16-Feb. 15: Pre-sale for Soups for the Soul fundraiser for Jefferson Temple Church of God In Christ, 15625 Route 48, Cutchogue. Menu options: broccoli and cheddar, butternut squash, chicken pot pie, beef chili, split pea with ham and chicken tortilla. Meals come with 12-ounce soup, drink, house salad, a roll or tortilla chips and apple crisp. $14. Pre-sale ends Feb. 15. Order pickup Saturday, Feb. 17, 1-4 p.m. at the church. For information or to order: call 631-734-5498 or text 631-276-9385.

Local history

Sunday, Feb. 11, 2: p.m.: Talk on Early 19th Century Woven Coverlets of Long Island hosted by Cutchogue-New Suffolk Historical Council in the community room at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. Talk given by colonial textile historian and curator/collections manager of Huntington Historical Society Emily Werner. Information: 631-734-6360.

Thursday, Feb. 15, 4 p.m.: The Emergence of a True North Fork Cuisine with chef John Ross at Southold Town Recreation Center, 970 Peconic Lane, Peconic. First talk of Southold Historical Museum 2024 winter lecture series, “Farm to Table: A Not So New Concept.” Free. Information: southoldhistorical.org.

Thursday and Friday, Feb. 22 and 23: History of the Mattituck Park District presented by Charles Gueli. Thursday: Veterans Park Community Room, 11280 Peconic Bay Blvd., Mattituck, at 6 p.m. Friday: Mattituck Senior Center, 750 Pacific St., 11 a.m. Information: [email protected].

Meetings

Thursday, Feb. 15, 6 p.m.: The Mattituck Park District Commissioners Meeting will be held in the community room at Veterans Beach Park, 11280 Peconic Bay Blvd, Mattituck.

Thursday, Feb. 22, 6 p.m.: Cutchogue Civic Association to meet at Cutchogue New Suffolk Library. With presentation on Southold Town’s community housing plan by Councilwoman Jill Doherty, town planner Mara Cerezo and assistant town planning director Mark Terry. Q&A period to follow. Visit cutchoguecivicassociation.org for more information.

Music

Sunday, Feb. 11, 1 p.m.: The No Doubt World Famous Monday Night Band winter concert in the Charles Cardona auditorium at Riverhead High School, 700 Harrison Ave, Riverhead. With music by Ravel, Alfred Reed, Holst, Khachaturian, Rossini, Sousa and the Beatles. Free. Information: ndwfmnb.com.

Wednesday, Feb. 14, 7:30 p.m.: The Island Jazz Express Valentine’s Day concert at Jamesport Meeting House, 1590 Main Road, Jamesport. Big band and vocal music of Count Basie, Buddy Rich, George Gershwin and more. Tickets, $20; available at jamesportmeetinghouse.org or at the door.

Sunday, Feb. 18, 2-3:30 p.m.: Gene Casey Country Concert at Cutchogue New Suffolk Library. Performance, artist meet and greet reception and refreshments. Information and registration: 631-734-6360.

The natural world

Saturday, Feb. 17, 9-11 a.m.: Great Backyard Bird Count Family Walk at Inlet Pond County Park, 64795 County Road 48, Greenport. Kyra Leonardi leads the walk and discusses how to participate in this global bird count. Register: northforkaudubon.org.

Tuesday Feb. 20, 8-10 a.m.: Tuesdays with Tom: Drive-by Birding along Dune Road with Tom Damiani. Birdwatching for wintering ducks and late migrating birds. Meet at the Staples parking lot in Riverhead. Information and registration: northforkaudubon.org.

Theatre

Friday and Saturday, Feb. 16-17, 7 p.m.: Riverhead Faculty Community Theatre presents Love Letters by A.R. Gurney, directed by Alek Lewis at North Shore United Methodist Church, 260 Route 25A, Wading River. Lauren and Mark Sisson preform Friday night, and Patti and Rowland Hautsch preform Saturday night. Tickets: $20; couples (any two people) $35. Reservations: 631-929-6075 or [email protected].

Ongoing events

Fridays and Sundays: Roller skating at Greenport American Legion, 102 Third St. All-ages All Skate: Fridays, 3-9-p.m. and Sundays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission: $10, includes skates; $5, spectators. greenportamericanlegion.org.

Wednesdays, 5-9 p.m.: Adult skate for ages 18 and up at Greenport American Legion, 102 Third St. Admission: $10, includes skates; $5, spectators. greenportamericanlegion.org.

Tuesdays, noon-3:30 p.m.: Bingo at Southold American Legion, 51655 Main Road. 631-765-2276.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15, adults; $10, seniors and children. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 7 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations with Tom Barry at Village Blacksmith Shop, 101 Front St., Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org.

Exhibitions

Through February: Good Ground Artists group show at Mattituck-Laurel Library. Information: 631-298-4134.

Through February: In the Mind’s Eye, work by Glenn McNab, Martine Abitbol and Gabriella Picone at Cutchogue Library. 631-734-6360.

Through March: Good Ground Artists group show at Southold Free Library. Information: 631-765-2077.

Through October: A Sportsman’s Paradise: Man and Nature in Suffolk County’s Past at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Assortment of hunting equipment, hand-carved decoys, duck boats, fishing gear, themed toys, clothing, magazines and more. 631-727-2881, SuffolkCountyHistoricalSociety.org.

Wednesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.: Suffolk County: A Timeline Experience at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Interactive exhibit of artifacts, documents, photos and digital experiences provides a comprehensive timeline of Suffolk County history. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

