Leveling up: Local lacrosse alums shining on the collegiate stage
With so much attention turning to the hardwood for the upcoming NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, here’s a look at some local high school lacrosse stars who are currently competing at the next level.
Women’s Lacrosse
Shoreham-Wading River Class of 2023
University of North Carolina
One of Shoreham-Wading River’s most accomplished athletes of all time, Leonard hit the ground running as a freshman for the Tar Heels. In seven games, she has already scored eight goals and assisted on two others. She won a season-high six draws against University of Florida. The Tar Heels play in Division I’s ACC and currently have an overall record of 5-2.
Women’s Lacrosse
Riverhead Class of 2022
University of Pittsburgh
The sophomore midfielder has registered two goals and an assist so far this season for the Panthers. She’s played in six games. The Panthers play Division I lacrosse in the ACC and hold an overall record of 2-6.
Women’s Lacrosse
Riverhead Class of 2020
University of Maryland
The 2023 All-Big Ten award winner enters her senior season as a member of the Terrapins. Thomas has 12 points so far this season through six games with one goal scored and 11 assists. The Terrapins play in Division I’s Big Ten conference and currently hold a 6-1 record on the season.
Men’s Lacrosse
Shoreham-Wading River Class of 2021
University of North Carolina
The junior midfielder has had an impactful season thus far for the Tar Heels. Schwarz has played in six games and tallied four goals and two assists. He most recently notched a season-high two turnovers against Hofstra last Thursday. North Carolina, which plays in Division I’s ACC, currently boasts a record of 4-2.
Men’s Lacrosse/Football
Shoreham-Wading River Class of 2020
U.S. Naval Academy
The five-star recruit coming out of high school chose Navy to continue his athletic career from a plethora of Division I offers because he was able to be part of both the football and lacrosse teams. Now a senior, he’s looking to finish his career with a bang. He started five games this season as Navy’s quarterback and is now anchoring the lacrosse team’s attack. Through six games, Arline leads the team in points with 15, which includes 10 goals and five assists. Navy plays in Division I’s Patriot League and currently holds a 3-3 overall record.