Sports

Leveling up: Local lacrosse alums shining on the collegiate stage

By Michael Hejmej

Shoreham-Wading River senior GraceAnn Leonard pushes up-field in a home playoff game against Rocky Point last year. (Credit: Bill Landon)

With so much attention turning to the hardwood for the upcoming NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, here’s a look at some local high school lacrosse stars who are currently competing at the next level.

GraceAnn Leonard

Women’s Lacrosse 

Shoreham-Wading River Class of 2023

University of North Carolina

One of Shoreham-Wading River’s most accomplished athletes of all time, Leonard hit the ground running as a freshman for the Tar Heels. In seven games, she has already scored eight goals and assisted on two others. She won a season-high six draws against University of Florida. The Tar Heels play in Division I’s ACC and currently have an overall record of 5-2.

Ava Sumwalt

Women’s Lacrosse

Riverhead Class of 2022

University of Pittsburgh

The sophomore midfielder has registered two goals and an assist so far this season for the Panthers. She’s played in six games. The Panthers play Division I lacrosse in the ACC and hold an overall record of 2-6. 

Chrissy Thomas

Women’s Lacrosse

Riverhead Class of 2020 

University of Maryland

The 2023 All-Big Ten award winner enters her senior season as a member of the Terrapins. Thomas has 12 points so far this season through six games with one goal scored and 11 assists. The Terrapins play in Division I’s Big Ten conference and currently hold a 6-1 record on the season. 

Johnny Schwarz

Men’s Lacrosse 

Shoreham-Wading River Class of 2021

University of North Carolina

The junior midfielder has had an impactful season thus far for the Tar Heels. Schwarz has played in six games and tallied four goals and two assists. He most recently notched a season-high two turnovers against Hofstra last Thursday. North Carolina, which plays in Division I’s ACC, currently boasts a record of 4-2.

Xavier Arline

Men’s Lacrosse/Football

Shoreham-Wading River Class of 2020

U.S. Naval Academy

The five-star recruit coming out of high school chose Navy to continue his athletic career from a plethora of Division I offers because he was able to be part of both the football and lacrosse teams. Now a senior, he’s looking to finish his career with a bang. He started five games this season as Navy’s quarterback and is now anchoring the lacrosse team’s attack. Through six games, Arline leads the team in points with 15, which includes 10 goals and five assists. Navy plays in Division I’s Patriot League and currently holds a 3-3 overall record.

Related Content