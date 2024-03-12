Leveling up: Local lacrosse alums shining on the collegiate stage

Xavier Arline Men’s Lacrosse/Football Shoreham-Wading River Class of 2020 U.S. Naval Academy

The five-star recruit coming out of high school chose Navy to continue his athletic career from a plethora of Division I offers because he was able to be part of both the football and lacrosse teams. Now a senior, he’s looking to finish his career with a bang. He started five games this season as Navy’s quarterback and is now anchoring the lacrosse team’s attack. Through six games, Arline leads the team in points with 15, which includes 10 goals and five assists. Navy plays in Division I’s Patriot League and currently holds a 3-3 overall record.