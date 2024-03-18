Daily Update: Riverhead middle schoolers ‘pie’ their teachers in honor of Pi Day

Riverhead Middle Schoolers walloped eighth grade Spanish teacher Raul Cardenas with whipped cream on Pi Day. (Credit Nicholas Grasso)

Here are the headlines for March 18, 2024.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead middle schoolers ‘pie’ their teachers in honor of Pi Day

Is East End craft brewing tapped out?

SUFFOLK TIMES

Curtain rises on North Fork Arts Center at the Sapan Greenport Theatre

Chamber members convene to discuss key issues facing Mattituck

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Music to the ears of Shelter Island School officials: Friends of Music to fund instrument repairs

NORTHFORKER

Northforker Wine Club: Paumanok’s bare and rare Cabernet Franc

SOUTHFORKER

America’s first supermarket helps battle food insecurity across the Hamptons and beyond

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

