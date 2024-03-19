Daily Update: Blue Waves’ Deanna North pitches positive mental health to student athletes

Girls varsity softball head coach, Rich Vlacci and captain of varsity softball team, Deanna North, at the softball field at the High School where the student-athlete mental health awareness game will take place on May 9. (Credit: Courtesy photo.)

Here are the headlines for March 19, 2024.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Blue Waves’ Deanna North pitches positive mental health to student athletes

Volunteers wanted for Earth Day litter cleanups

SUFFOLK TIMES

Southold’s Senior Services celebrates golden anniversary

Annual Spring Egg Hunt at Orient Beach State Park returns on March 23

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Emergency pauses Shelter Island pickleball

NORTHFORKER

Bound for Glory: Starting a collection at your local bookstore

SOUTHFORKER

It’s not delivery, it’s Terry Pizza

