Photos: 2024 Jamesport St. Patrick’s Day parade

2024 grand marshals Leanne and Linda Simonsen lead the parade down Main Road in Jamesport. (Tim Gannon photo)

The annual St. Patrick’s Day parade, hosted by East End Emerald Society, stepped off at 1 p.m. on Main Road, Jamesport Saturday, March 30.

Photos by Tim Gannon

































Tim Gannon photos

According to their website, “The East End Emerald Society was founded by five Irish-American friends: Sean O’Neill, Walter Magee, John Cuddy, Brandon Hewes and Richard Stephenson – to honor their heritage and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Jamesport, their hometown.

The annual parade first started in 2014, and this year’s grand marshals were Leanne and Linda Simonsen, widow and mother of fallen NYPD detective and Jamesport native, Brian Simonsen. Aides to the grand marshals were Tom and Mike Ferris.