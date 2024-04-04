Community calendar: April 4, 2024

The arts and crafts

Saturday, April 6, 1-3 p.m.: Opening reception: Looking Forward, art by The Visage Group — North Fork-based artists Delia Reiss, Gerard Lehner and Virginia Cava — at Mattituck-Laurel Library. Information: 631-298-4134.

Saturday, April 13, 1:30-3:30 p.m.: Intro to Spinning with Diane Pionegro at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Presentation and hands-on demonstration. Members, $25; nonmembers, $35. Register: hallockville.org.

Celebrations

Friday, April 5, 5:30 p.m.: Annual Long Island Farm Bureau Awards Gala at Polish Hall, 214 Marcy Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $100 in advance; $125 day of event. Cocktail hour and dinner start at 6 p.m. Tickets and information: Lauren, 631-599-0230, or lifb.com/events.

Fairs and festivals

Saturday, April 13, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: 5th Annual Maker Fair at Peconic Community School, 27685 Main Road, Cutchogue. Workshops and interactive demonstrations of woodworkers, robotics teams, artists, farmers, scientists, inventors, puppeteers and more. Performances, sidewalk food market, local vendors and Peconic Community School campus tours with co-director Liz Casey Searl. Suggested donation; $15 per family. Information: peconiccommunityschool.org.

Fundraisers

Thursday, April 4, 7-9 p.m.: Sweet Dreams pastry chef competition and wine tasting at East Wind, 5720 Route 25A, Wading River. Proceeds benefit Northwell Health Walk and Peconic Bay Medical Center’s Breast Health Program and Center for Women and Infants. Dessert tastings, wine and craft beer, 50/50 raffle. Tickets: $50 each or four for $150. eastwindlongisland.com, 631-548-6080.

Saturday, April 6, 10 a.m.: ‘Freezin for a Reason’ Polar Plunge fundraiser for North Fork Cheer Booster Club at New Suffolk Beach, 2650 Jackson St., New Suffolk. Booster club athletes will plunge to raise money for competition season travel expenses. Coffee, hot chocolate and baked good will be on sale for spectators. Proceeds from food and beverage sales go to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Non-cheerleaders plunge for a $25 fee.

Saturday, April 13, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.: Food for the Soul Fundraiser at Jefferson Temple Church of God in Christ, 15625 County Road 48, Cutchogue. Fried chicken dinner with three sides, $20. Additional sides available for purchase. Eat-in or take out. Information: 631-525-2128.

Saturday, April 13, 1:30 p.m.: Basket Raffle Auction hosted by Our Future Generation supporting the Roy Mack Scholarship at Riverhead Polish Hall, 214 Marcy Ave., Riverhead. Doors open at noon. Door prizes, 50/50 raffle, over 200 baskets; refreshments for sale. Donation: $15, includes 25 tickets. Information: Cheryl, 631-727-1843, or Gwen, 631-375-0315.

Lectures

Saturday, April 6, 10:30 a.m.: Tick Borne Disease: What you need to know presented by Jerry Simons, PA-C, member of the Medical Advisory Panel, Stony Brook Southampton Hospital Regional Tick-Borne Disease Resource Center, at Peconic Landing, 1500 Brecknock Road, Greenport. Register: peconiclanding.org.

Saturday, April 6, 5 p.m.: Shadows on Stone: Who were the men behind bars at Sing Sing? lecture given by professor Roger Panetta at Poquatuck Hall, 1160 Skippers Lane, Orient. Part of the “PoquaTALKS” lecture series. Free; donations accepted at door. Information: poquatuckhall.org.

Monday, April 8, 5 p.m.: Keeping it Rooted on Long Island with chef Tom Schaudel at Southold Town Recreation Center, 970 Peconic Lane, Peconic. Final presentation of Southold Historical Museum’s “Farm to Table: A Not So New Concept” winter lecture series. Free. Information: 631-765-5500.

Saturday, April 13, 10-11:30 a.m.: Barn Architecture of the North Fork walking tour led by Zach Studenroth and Richard Wines at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Free for members; $10 for public. Register: hallockville.org, 631-298-5292.

Local history

Friday, April 5, 11 a.m.: Mattituck-Laurel Historical Society lecture: Slavery on the North Fork, 1668-1827 presented by Steve Wick, Richard Wines, Amy Folk and Sandi Brewster-Walker at Mattituck Senior Center, 750 Pacific St. Information: [email protected].

Thursday, April 11, 6 p.m.: Mattituck-Laurel Historical Society lecture: Slavery on the North Fork, 1668-1827 presented by Steve Wick, Richard Wines, Amy Folk and Sandi Brewster-Walker at the Veterans Memorial Park Community Room, 11280 Peconic Bay Blvd., Mattituck. Information: [email protected].

Meetings

Thursday, April 4, 6 p.m.: Mattituck Park District commissioner’s work session at Veterans Beach Park, 11280 Peconic Bay Blvd., Mattituck. Information or copy of agenda: [email protected].

Sunday, April 7, 2 p.m.: Peconic Amateur Radio Club monthly meeting at Custer Institute and Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Information: w2amc.org.

Tuesday, April 9, 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.: Peconic Amateur Radio Club open house at Custer Institute and Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Information: w2amc.org.

Music

Sunday, April 7, 3 p.m.: Free concert by Gene Casey at Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport. Light refreshments. Information: floydmemoriallibrary.org, 631-477-0660.

Saturday, April 13, 6-8 p.m.: 13th Annual Anne McKay Song Swap celebrating the 150th anniversary of Poquatuck Hall, 1160 Village Lane, Orient. Tickets: $20. poquatuckhall.org.

The natural world

Friday, April 5, 8-9:30 a.m.: Friday Morning Birders with Tom Damiani of the North Fork Audubon Society at Granttham Preserve, 4146 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Register: northforkaudubon.org.

Monday, April 8, 2-4:30 p.m.: Partial solar eclipse viewing at Hallock State Park Preserve, 6062 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Meet at upper parking lot. Retired professor of Astronomy and Geology George Lomaga will have viewing equipment on hand and park staff will provide activities and interpretation of the eclipse. Registered participants will receive a free pair of solar eclipse viewing glasses. Information: parks.ny.gov/parks/hallock, 631-315-5475.

Tuesday, April 16, 8-10 a.m.: Tuesdays with Tom monthly bird walk with Tom Damiani of North Fork Audubon Society at North Fork Preserve County Park, 5330 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Register: northforkaudubon.org.

The written word

Saturday, April 6, 3 p.m.: Reading from ‘Ishmael’s Violets,’ a new book of poetry by Vivian Eyre, at Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport. Light refreshments. Information: floydmemoriallibrary.org, 631-477-0660.

Theatre

Friday and Saturday, April 5 and 6: ‘High School Musical’ at Greenport High School, 720 Front St., Greenport. Showtimes: Friday, 7 p.m.; Saturday, 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets: adults, $12; students and seniors, $8.

Saturday, April 6, 4 p.m.: East End Special Players present ‘Turtles on the Tarmac,’ an original play, at North Fork Community Theatre, 12700 Sound Ave., Mattituck. Tickets: adults, $30; children, students and groups, $10. Information: nfct.com, 631-298-6328.

Ongoing events

Fridays and Sundays: Roller skating at Greenport American Legion, 102 Third St. All-ages All Skate: Fridays, 3-9-p.m. and Sundays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission: $10, includes skates; $5, spectators. greenportamericanlegion.org. Wednesdays, 5-9 p.m.: Adult skate for ages 18 and up at Greenport American Legion, 102 Third St. Admission: $10, includes skates; $5, spectators. greenportamericanlegion.org.

Tuesdays, noon-3:30 p.m.: Bingo at Southold American Legion, 51655 Main Road. Information: 631-765-2276.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15, adults; $10, seniors and children. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 7 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations with Tom Barry at Village Blacksmith Shop, 101 Front St., Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org.

Exhibitions

Through April: Looking Forward, art exhibit by The Visage Group — North Fork-based artists Delia Reiss, Gerard Lehner, and Virginia Cava — at Mattituck-Laurel Library. Opening reception Saturday, April 6, 1-3 p.m. Information: 631-298-4134.

Through April: Creative Mixed Media Pieces, work by Southold High School students, on display at Southold Free Library. Information: southoldlibrary.org.

Through May 12: Heritage and Home: Latin American Artists of the East End at Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport. Information: floydmemoriallibrary.org.

Through May 5: Beauty Out of Bounds, a solo exhibition with Anne Sherwood Pundyk, at East End Arts’ Main Gallery, 133 East Main St. Information: eastendarts.org.

Through October: A Sportsman’s Paradise: Man and Nature in Suffolk County’s Past at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Assortment of hunting equipment, hand-carved decoys, duck boats, fishing gear, themed toys, clothing, magazines and more. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

Wednesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.: Suffolk County: A Timeline Experience at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Interactive exhibit of artifacts, documents, photos and digital experiences provides a comprehensive timeline of Suffolk County history. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

