Daily Update: Charter School looks to add dual language programs for the 2024-25 school year

Riverhead Charter School launched its pilot for the dual language immersion earlier in the school year and will present its plan during the admissions lottery on Tuesday, April 9 for new kindergarten parents. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Charter School looks to add dual language programs for the 2024-25 school year

SUFFOLK TIMES

NoFoDoCo raises funds for fallen NYPD detective Jonathan Diller

Mattituck-Laurel Civic Association honors its founder with 2023 Citizen of the Year award

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island treasures treated royally: The Fire Department’s antique vehicles

NORTHFORKER

7 East End beers perfect for spring, according to pros who brew and serve them

SOUTHFORKER

Cook This Now! Aki Goldberg’s borsch

