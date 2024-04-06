Blotters: 110 mph in a posted 55 in a stolen vehicle

• Ulises Diaz Torres, age and address unavailable, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle Monday on Fairway Avenue. Mr. Torres was processed and released to U.S. Immigration, according to police.

• An undetermined amount of sneakers was reported stolen from Cube Smart Self Store on Mill Road Monday, according to police.

• LaToya Owens, age and address unavailable, was arrested at Winemart on Route 58 Sunday. Additional information was not available.

• Erik Johansen, age and address unavailable, was arrested March 26 on a bench warrant. Additional information was unavailable.

• Karen Abt, 64, of Riverhead was charged with petit larceny following her arrest Tuesday at police headquarters. Additional information was not available.

• Erick Villatoro Rubio, 29, of Flanders was stopped on Flanders Road March 22 and charged with unlicensed driving and other violations, according to Southampton Town police. Officers first noticed that Mr. Rubio was not wearing a seat belt, then discovered that his license had been revoked Dec. 5, 2023, and that he had circumvented an interlock device.

• Justus Davender, 28, of Riverhead was caught speeding Sunday at 110 mph in a posted 55 mph zone, near Suffolk County Center, according to police. Upon further investigation, his vehicle’s temporary New Jersey plate came back linked to a different vehicle. The reporting officer had a dispatcher run the listed vehicle identification number and the vehicle was reported stolen by the NYPD. Mr. Davender was charged with criminal possession of stolen property and speeding.

• Southampton Town police responded Saturday to a report of a man with a knife on Point Road in Flanders, according to officials. Upon police arrival, the victim said that he’d had an argument with a man at or around 11:20 p.m., police said. The victim said the suspect walked downstairs with a machete and hit the complainant several times, causing multiple lacerations to his arms. The victim was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center for further treatment. Additional information was not available.

• Sergio Salazar, 41, of East Hampton was charged with driving while intoxicated, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and a number of other vehicle and traffic law violations, according to police. Mr. Salazar was driving northbound on Flanders Road in Riverside early on Saturday, and was observed in the area of Kirk Avenue, police said. He was driving in the center lane and failing to maintain his lane of travel, police said. He was pulled over by Southampton Town police, and showed signs of intoxication. He refused to take a pre-screen breath test and was arrested on scene and transported to police headquarters for processing. During a search at police headquarters, a small quantity of a white rock-like substance was found, which tested positive for cocaine, police said.

• Nelson Garcia, 56, of Riverhead was observed committing multiple driving violations in the area of County Road 105 and Flanders Road early on Sunday, according to police. His vehicle was stopped by an officer and Mr. Garcia showed signs of intoxication, such as the odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath as well as bloodshot and glassy eyes, police said. He also performed poorly on standardized field sobriety tests and provided a sample on a portable roadside breath test indicating the presence of alcohol in his blood. He was arrested and processed at police headquarters and released on a field appearance ticket.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.