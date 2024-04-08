Daily Update: ‘Girl Funk’ band hits all the right notes

Here are the headlines for April 8, 2024.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

‘Girl Funk’ band hits all the right notes

Charter School students head to Albany to rally for equal funding

SUFFOLK TIMES

Greenport school district cuts ribbon on new gymnasium

First annual Kim’s Kindness 5K honors generosity of Mattituck native

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Mary had her little Shelter Island lambs

NORTHFORKER

Cook This Now! Nookies’ tuna melt

SOUTHFORKER

Ice Age

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

