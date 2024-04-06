Weekly high school sports roundup

(Credit: Adobe Stock)

A roundup of high school sports games for Riverhead Blue Waves and Shoreham-Wading River Wildcats

BOYS LACROSSE

April 2: Riverhead 11, Middle Country 4

Before the season started, Riverhead head coach Vic Guadagnino circled the game against Middle Country as one of the must-have wins to make the playoffs. The Blue Waves took care of business against the team that defeated them 8-6 last year. Zach Maligres won 14 of 17 faceoffs in the victory to set the tone from the circle. Griffin Sumwalt and Logan Dempsey each scored three goals. Riverhead is off to a scorching 4-1 start and eyeing their first playoff berth since 2019.

Upcoming Schedule:

April 5: Lindenhurst at Riverhead, 4:30 p.m.

April 9: Riverhead at Commack, 4:30 p.m.

April 12: Riverhead at Patchogue-Medford, 6 p.m.

BASEBALL

April 1: Shoreham-Wading River 6, Southampton 0

After sweeping Babylon in the first three games of the season, the Wildcats continued their winning streak against Southampton Monday. Gordon Votruba was dominant on the mound, striking out six and only allowing two hits in five innings of work. Shoreham-Wading River (4-0 League VII) got major contributions at the plate from Christian Cox and Kyle Stella, who each went 2 for 3 on the day and combined for three RBIs and three runs scored. Through four games, SWR has scored 29 runs and given up only eight.

Upcoming Schedule:

April 4: Southampton at Shoreham-Wading River, 4:30 p.m.

April 8: Shoreham-Wading River at Bayport-Blue Point, 5 p.m.

April 10: Bayport-Blue Point at Shoreham-Wading River, 5 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

March 27: Huntington 15, Riverhead 6

Riverhead’s season hasn’t exactly gone to plan in the early going. The most recent loss against Huntington now marks four games in a row the Blue Waves have lost to start the season. Riverhead has been scoring goals but just giving up way too many on the other side of the field. The Blue Waves have given up 15 goals in three of their four games thus far. In the loss against Huntington, Logan Pilon scored three goals and Sadie Shultz added two.

Upcoming Schedule:

April 6: Riverhead at Smithtown East, 2 p.m.

April 8: Riverhead at Half Hollow Hills, 4 p.m.

April 11: William Floyd at Riverhead, 4 p.m.

March 30: Islip 7, Shoreham-Wading River 6

In a tightly contested match from start to finish, Islip got the best of Shoreham-Wading River with a 3-1 fourth quarter. The Wildcats entered the final frame leading 5-4 but ultimately surrendered the lead. Islip’s Carley Mullins scored a game-high five goals and Taylor Reising added four assists. Grayce Kitchen scored two goals for the Wildcats and Maeve Bourguignon, Sophia Minnion, Kady Keegan and Reese Marcario added one apiece.

Upcoming Schedule:

April 5: Westhampton at Shoreham-Wading River, 4:45 p.m.

April 8: Shoreham-Wading River at Hauppauge, 4:45 p.m.

April 12: Mattituck at Shoreham-Wading River, 4:45 p.m.

Boys Tennis

March 27: Shoreham-Wading River 4, West Islip 3

Shoreham-Wading River started out the season with two consecutive 4-3 victories. Against West Islip Raj Ramharack was the difference maker as he defeated Nick Albertelli in third-seed singles by the score of 6-3, 6-1. SWR’s Christian Bass and Lucas Portuese won their lead doubles matchup to earn much needed points. Ray Hidaka and Travis Finnegan also scored singles victories in straight sets.

Upcoming Schedule:

April 4: Hampton Bays at Shoreham-Wading River, 4 p.m.

April 5: Shoreham-Wading River at Westhampton, 4:45 p.m.

April 9: Shoreham-Wading River at Riverhead 4:30 p.m.

March 27: Riverhead 5, Central Islip 2

Riverhead got their season going with a dominant victory over Central Islip. Benjamin Dono won his top-seed singles matchup against Daniel Mejia, 6-3, 7-5. He was losing the second set 2-5 before coming back to win it. Chris Carver and Christian Seymour picked up singles victories in straight sets. Riverhead also won their third doubles matchup when Macklin Jordan and Alex Sliwak defeated Matias Barzola and Brandon Escobar, 6-3, 6-4.

Upcoming Schedule:

April 4: Riverhead at William Floyd, 4 p.m.

April 9: Shoreham-Wading River at Riverhead 4:30 p.m.

April 11: Riverhead at Ross, 4:30 p.m.