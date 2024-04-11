Community Calendar: April 11, 2024

Southold Elementary Drama Club presents, Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka Kids Friday, April 12 at 7 p.m. and Saturday April 13 at 1 p.m. Tickets: $10, adults; $5, students and seniors. (courtesy photo)

All ages

Sunday, April 21, 10 a.m.: Earth Day Cleanup in Moore’s Woods in Greenport. Meet at trailhead by the mini train. Bring gloves, tick protection and tools to pick up trash along the trails. Information: [email protected]. Rain date: April 28.

The arts and crafts

Saturday, April 13, 1:30-3:30 p.m.: Intro to Spinning with Diane Pionegro at Hallockville Farm Museum, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Presentation and hands-on demonstration. Members, $25; nonmembers, $35. Register: hallockville.org.

Saturday, April 20, 1:30-3:30 p.m.: Intro to Weaving with Judy Barth at Hallockville Farm Museum, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Presentation and hands-on demonstration. Members, $25; nonmembers, $35. Register: hallockville.org.

Fairs and festivals

Saturday, April 13, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Fifth Annual Maker Fair at Peconic Community School, 27685 Main Road, Cutchogue. Workshops and interactive demonstrations from woodworkers, robotics teams, artists, farmers, scientists, inventors, puppeteers and more. Performances, sidewalk food market, local vendors and Peconic Community School campus tours with co-director Liz Casey Searl. Suggested donation; $15 per family. Information: peconiccommunityschool.org.

Saturday, April 20, 10:30 a.m.: Move into Health 2024 Walk and Health Fair at Mattituck-Laurel Library. Event kicks off with 1.2-mile walk at 10:30 a.m. and the Health Fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with wellness activities and vendors and health professionals. Register: mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Fundraisers

Saturday, April 13, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.: Food for the Soul Fundraiser at Jefferson Temple Church of God in Christ, 15625 Route 48, Cutchogue. Fried chicken dinner with three sides, $20. Additional sides available for purchase. Eat-in or take out. Information: 631-525-2128.

Saturday, April 13, 1:30 p.m.: Basket Raffle Auction hosted by Our Future Generation supporting the Roy Mack Scholarship at Riverhead Polish Hall, 214 Marcy Ave., Riverhead. Doors open at noon. Door prizes, 50/50 raffle, over 200 baskets; refreshments for sale. Donation: $15, includes 25 tickets. Information: Cheryl, 631-727-1843, or Gwen, 631-375-0315.

Wednesday, April 24, 4-8 p.m.: Burger and a Beer fundraiser to benefit Southold Historical Museum at Greenport Harbor Brewing Co., 42155 Main Road, Peconic. Burger, fries and a beer, 50/50 raffle. Tickets: $30, includes gratuity, available online, at museum offices and at the door. Information: southoldhistorical.org.

Lectures

Friday, April 12, 7 p.m.: Archipelago of New York: the Magical Island World of New York with sailor, photographer and filmmaker Thomas Halaczinsky at Brecknock Hall, 1 Brecknock Road, Greenport. Free. Register: peconiclanding.org.

Saturday, April 13, 10-11:30 a.m.: Barn Architecture of the North Fork walking tour led by Zach Studenroth and Richard Wines at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Members, free; nonmembers, $10. Register: hallockville.org, 631-298-5292.

Tuesday, April 16, 7 p.m.: Louis Armstrong: It’s a Wonderful World Zoom presentation hosted by Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. Presentation by Louis Armstrong Museum director of collections Ricky Riccardi. Information and registration: 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org.

Local history

Thursday, April 11, 6 p.m.: Mattituck-Laurel Historical Society lecture: Slavery on the North Fork, 1668-1827 presented by Steve Wick, Richard Wines, Amy Folk and Sandi Brewster-Walker at the Veterans Memorial Park Community Room, 11280 Peconic Bay Blvd., Mattituck. Information: [email protected].

Sunday, April 14, 2 p.m.: Mattituck-Laurel Historical Society lecture: Life Styles in the 1640s and 1800s presented by author Rosemary McKinley at the New Egypt Schoolhouse, 18200 Main Road, Mattituck. Information: [email protected].

Thursday, April 18, 6 p.m.: Book & Bottle: The Jews of Long Island: 1705-1918 book sale and discussion with author Brad Kolodny at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Members, free; nonmembers, $8. Includes refreshments. Registration required. 631-727-2881, ext. 100, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

Saturday, April 27, 1 p.m.: Book & Bottle: Carrie’s Letters: A Glimpse into Rural Family Life in Baiting Hollow, 1880-1910 book sale, discussion and signing with author Debra Warner Anderson at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Members, free; nonmembers, $8. Includes refreshments. Registration required. 631-727-2881, ext. 100, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

Music

Saturday, April 13, 6-8 p.m.: 13th Annual Anne McKay Song Swap celebrating the 150th anniversary of Poquatuck Hall, 1160 Village Lane, Orient. Tickets: $20. poquatuckhall.org.

Sunday, April 14, 4 p.m.: Piano Marathon presented by Rites of Spring Music Festival with music by Joseph Haydn and Arnold Schoenberg at Jamesport Meeting House, 1590 Main Road, Jamesport. Rites of Spring members, $25; nonmembers, $50; under 25, free. Information: ritesmusic.org.

The natural world

Thursday, April 11, 7 p.m.: Sharks! lecture with Chris Paparo (“Fish Guy”) at East End Seaport Museum, 100 Third St., Greenport. Members, free; nonmembers, $10. Information: eastendseaport.org.

Saturday, April 13, 3 p.m.: Berries for Birds: A Community Approach to Biodiversity Restoration at Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport. Presentation by Ellen Birenbaum on North Fork Audubon Society’s new initiative to plant native trees and shrubs to support migrating and overwintering birds. Information: 631-477-0660, floydmemoriallibrary.org.

Tuesday, April 16, 8-10 a.m.: Tuesdays with Tom monthly bird walk with Tom Damiani of North Fork Audubon Society at North Fork Preserve County Park, 5330 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Register: northforkaudubon.org.

Saturday, April 20, 9-11 a.m.: Young Naturalist Club family bird walk: Return of the osprey with Marina DeLuca, environmental associate with Group for the East End at Inlet Pond County Park, 64795 Route 48, Greenport. Presentation and bird walk with Kyra Leonardi. Registration: northforkaudubon.org.

Theatre

Friday and Saturday, April 12 and 13: Southold Elementary Drama Club presents Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka Kids in the district auditorium. Friday, 7 p.m.; Saturday, 1 p.m. Tickets: $10, adults; $5, students and seniors.

Volunteer

Saturday, April 20, 1 p.m.: Volunteer workshop for the Cutchogue-New Suffolk Historical Council in the Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library community room. Information: [email protected], 631-379-7494.

Sunday, April 14, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.: East Marion Fire Department Open House in conjunction with Firefighters Association of the State of New York’s RecruitNY statewide initiative at the station, 9245 Main Road, East Marion. Tours of station and apparatus, try on gear, demonstrations of firefighting activities and answer questions about becoming a member. Information: 631-477-0539.

The written word

Saturday, April 13, 2 p.m.: A Mutiny of Words poetry and fiction reading with Miranda Beeson and Matthew Daddona at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. Registration required: 631-631-734-6360.

Ongoing events

Fridays and Sundays: Roller skating at Greenport American Legion, 102 Third St. All-ages All Skate: Fridays, 3-9-p.m. and Sundays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission: $10, includes skates; $5, spectators. Wednesdays, 5-9 p.m.: Adult skate for ages 18 and up at Greenport American Legion, 102 Third St. Admission: $10, includes skates; $5, spectators. greenportamericanlegion.org.

Tuesdays, noon-3:30 p.m.: Bingo at Southold American Legion, 51655 Main Road. 631-765-2276.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15, adults; $10, seniors and children. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 7 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations with Tom Barry at Village Blacksmith Shop, 101 Front St., Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org.

Exhibitions

Through April: Looking Forward, art exhibit by The Visage Group — North Fork-based artists Delia Reiss, Gerard Lehner, and Virginia Cava — at Mattituck-Laurel Library. Opening reception Saturday, April 6, 1-3 p.m. Information: 631-298-4134.

Through April: Creative Mixed Media Pieces, work by Southold High School students, on display at Southold Free Library. Information: southoldlibrary.org.

Through May 12: Heritage and Home: Latin American Artists of the East End at Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport. Information: floydmemoriallibrary.org.

Through May 5: Beauty Out of Bounds, a solo exhibition with Anne Sherwood Pundyk, at East End Arts’ Main Gallery, 133 East Main St. Information: eastendarts.org.

Through October: A Sportsman’s Paradise: Man and Nature in Suffolk County’s Past at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Assortment of hunting equipment, hand-carved decoys, duck boats, fishing gear, themed toys, clothing, magazines and more. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

Wednesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.: Suffolk County: A Timeline Experience at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Interactive exhibit of artifacts, documents, photos and digital experiences provides a comprehensive timeline of Suffolk County history. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

