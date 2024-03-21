Community Calendar: March 21, 2024

Easter egg hunters, watch the weather this weekend — event rain dates may be in effect. (file photo)

All ages

Saturday, March 23, 11 am.-1 p.m.: 2024 Spring Egg Hunt at Orient Beach State Park, 40000 Main Road, Orient. Free, bring a basket or bag. Nonperishable food items will be collected. Information: 631-323-2440. Rain date: March 24.

Saturday, March 23, noon: 11th annual Easter Duck Egg Hunt hosted by Friends of the Big Duck, at Big Duck Ranch, 1012 Flanders Road, Flanders. Free, bring your own basket. Families should arrive by 11:45 a.m. Information: [email protected] or 631-284-3737. Rain date: March 24, 1 p.m.

Sunday, March 24, 2 p.m.: Annual Easter Egg Hunt hosted by Mattituck Chamber of Commerce and the Mattituck Park District at Veterans Memorial Park, 11280 Peconic Bay Blvd. Photo booth for pictures with the Easter bunny, candy, cookies and hot chocolate. Rain date: March 30.

Saturday, March 30 11 a.m.-5p.m.: Easter Bunny and Celebration at The Shoppes at East Wind, 5720 Route 25A, Wading River. Photos with the Easter Bunny, carousel and bounce house. Nonperishable food items to be collected for donation. Information: eastwindlongisland.com, 631-929-3500, ext. 727.

The arts and crafts

Friday, March 22, 6-8 p.m.: Opening reception for Heritage and Home: Latin American Artists of the East End at Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport. Information: 631-477-0660, floydmemoriallibrary.org.

Saturday, March 23, 4-7 p.m.: Public opening reception of Beauty Out of Bounds, a solo exhibition with Anne Sherwood Pundyk, at East End Arts’ Main Gallery, 133 East Main St. Information: eastendarts.org.

Fundraisers

Friday, March 22, 7 p.m.: Pop-up dinner to benefit the Center for Advocacy, Support and Transformation’s North Fork Culinary Program at Cutchogue Diner, 27850 Main Road, Cutchogue. Four-course dinner prepared by chefs Ryan Carroll and David Menjivar with NFCP students and Macari Vineyards wine pairing. Tickets: $175, available at nfcp.givesmart.com. Information: castnorthfork.org, [email protected], 631-477-1717.

Saturday, March 23, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.: Chinese auction hosted by Women of the Moose at the Riverhead Moose Lodge, 51 Madison St. Baskets, gift cards, 50/50 raffle. Information: 631-727-6667, ext. 2.

Thursday, April 4, 7-9 p.m.: Sweet Dreams pastry chef competition and wine tasting at East Wind, 5720 Route 25A, Wading River. Proceeds benefit Peconic Bay Medical Center’s Breast Health Program and Center for Women and Infants. Tickets: $50 each or four for $150. eastwindlongisland.com, 631-548-6080.

Local history

Sunday, March 24, 2 p.m.: 19th- and Early 20th-Century North Fork Hotels From a Local Family’s Perspective with Cutchogue-New Suffolk Historical Council executive director Mark MacNish at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. A history of Mr. MacNish’s family’s journey from Scotland to the running of the New Suffolk Hotel and their subsequent experiences with other local hotels, inns, and clubs from 1870 to 1930.

Meetings

Thursday, March 21, 6 p.m.: Mattituck Park District monthly meeting at Veterans Beach Park, 11280 Peconic Bay Blvd. Information: [email protected].

Saturday, March 23, 10 a.m.: Southold Town zoning update project informational meeting hosted by Southold Peconic Civic Association at the Center for Advocacy, Support and Transformation, 53930 Main Road, Southold. Community roundtable discussion with Southold Town planning director Heather Lanza.

Monday, March 25, 6:30 p.m.: Southold Town zoning update project informational meeting hosted by North Fork Chamber of Commerce at Sannino Vineyard, 15975 Route 48, Cutchogue. Community roundtable discussion with Southold Town planning director Heather Lanza.

Tuesday, March 26, 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.: Peconic Amateur Radio Club open house at Custer Institute and Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Information: w2amc.org.

Music

Friday, March 22, 5:30-7:30 p.m.: Acoustic Jam Session at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. All ages, styles, levels of ability, and audience members are welcome. Free, sponsored by the Friends of the Library. Information: 631-734-6360.

Saturday, March 23, 7 p.m.: Preform Her: A tribute to women composers and songwriters at Jamesport Meeting House, 1590 Main Road, Jamesport. Performed by East End Arts music students and Studio East dance students. Information: jamesportmeetinghouse.org, 631-722-5170.

The natural world

Thursday, March 28, 7-8:30 p.m.: Return of the Osprey Zoom presentation by Marina DeLuca of Group for the East End on behalf of North Fork Audubon Society. Local history of the species, their unique adaptations, how to identify them and migration patterns. Register: northforkaudubon.org.

Friday, March 29, 4 p.m.: A Nature’s Journal with John Holzapfel at Peconic Landing auditorium, 1500 Brecknock Road, Greenport. Part of Mr. Holzapfel’s monthly nature series. Free. Information: peconiclanding.org/events.

Wednesday, April 3, 8-10 a.m.: How to get into birdwatching without getting left behind with Tom Damiani of North Fork Audubon Society at Laurel Lake Preserve, 5501 Main Road, Laurel. Small-group birdwatching field trip. Information: northforkaudubon.org.

The written word

Friday, March 22, 4 p.m.: For Better or Verse poetry readings with Rus Green and Miel Hagler-Shorr at Peconic Landing Auditorium, 1500 Brecknock Road, Greenport. Free. Register: peconiclanding.org/events.

Saturday, March 23, 1 p.m.: Book and Bottle: “Lise Meitner: A Physics Love Story” with Edward Sierra at Suffolk County History Society, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Members, free; nonmembers, $8. Includes refreshments. Register: 631-727-2881, ext. 100. Information: suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

Theatre

Friday-Sunday, March 22-24: ‘The Father’ by Florian Zeller at North Fork Community Theatre, 12700 Old Sound Ave., Mattituck. Featuring an exhibition of artwork by award-winning animation filmmaker and painter Cynthia Wells. Showtimes: Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m.; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. Tickets: $30. Information and tickets: nfct.com, 631-298-6328.

Friday and Saturday, April 5 and 6: ‘High School Musical’ at Greenport High School, 720 Front St., Greenport. Showtimes: Friday, 7 p.m.; Saturday, 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets: adults, $12; students and seniors, $8.

Ongoing events

Fridays and Sundays: Roller skating at Greenport American Legion, 102 Third St. All-ages All Skate: Fridays, 3-9-p.m. and Sundays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission: $10, includes skates; $5, spectators. greenportamericanlegion.org.

Wednesdays, 5-9 p.m.: Adult skate for ages 18 and up at Greenport American Legion, 102 Third St. Admission: $10, includes skates; $5, spectators. greenportamericanlegion.org.

Tuesdays, noon-3:30 p.m.: Bingo at Southold American Legion, 51655 Main Road. 631-765-2276.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15, adults; $10, seniors and children. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 7 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations with Tom Barry at Village Blacksmith Shop, 101 Front St., Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org.

Exhibitions

Through March: Birds of a Feather group photography show featuring work of the Light Painters, a North Fork-based photography club, at Mattituck-Laurel Library. Information: 631-298-4134.

Through March: Good Ground Artists group show at Southold Free Library. Information: 631-765-2077.

March 22-May 12: Heritage and Home: Latin American Artists of the East End at Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport. Opening reception Friday, March 22, 6 to 8 p.m.

March 23-May 5: Beauty Out of Bounds, a solo exhibition with Anne Sherwood Pundyk, at East End Arts’ Main Gallery, 133 East Main St. Information: eastendarts.org.

Through October: A Sportsman’s Paradise: Man and Nature in Suffolk County’s Past at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Assortment of hunting equipment, hand-carved decoys, duck boats, fishing gear, themed toys, clothing, magazines and more. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

Wednesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.: Suffolk County: A Timeline Experience at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Interactive exhibit of artifacts, documents, photos and digital experiences provides a comprehensive timeline of Suffolk County history. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

Click here for the latest local news