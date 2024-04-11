Real Estate Transfers: April 11, 2024

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Feb. 9, 2024.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Laura & Daniel Turbush to Eliseo Gregorio, 193 Broad Avenue (600-85-2-71.005) (R) $773,500

• Estate of Edward Kopack to BATF Enterprises LLC, 548 Main Road (600-66-2-12) (C) $750,000

• Gerald & Sandra Nightingale to Mayela Imran & Jillian Dethuin, 195 West Lane (600-66-2-7) (R) $615,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Michael Hughes to Adam & Angela Silver, 17 Village Green South (600-79-5-3) (R) $651,500

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Alan Cardinale to 6025 Nassau Point Road LLC, 6025 Nassau Point Road (1000-111-13-7) (R) $4,400,000

• Bridge Lane Vineyards LLC to Oregon Road Estate Vineyards LLC, Oregon Road (1000-83-3-2.002) (C) $2,700,000

• Oregon Road Estate LLC to Oregon Road Estate Vineyards LLC, 3050 Oregon Road (1000-83-3-2.001) (R) $1,800,000

• Charles Witczak & Tonya Kaiser-Witczak to Learwin LLC, Country Road 48 (1000-84-5-4.002) (V) $642,000

FISHERS ISLAND (06390)

• Fishers Island UFSD to Walsh Park Benevolent Corp, Equestrian Avenue (1000-9-10-10.002) (C) $410,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Kuhlmann Management Corp to Only Members Holdings LLC, 30 Front Street (1001-4-10-29) (C) $2,900,000

• Four Forty Five Realty LLC to Peter Marcino & Juliet Weber, 123 Sterling Avenue Unit 7 (1001-3.02-3-1) (R) $1,275,000

• Karen Pascale to Susan & Jeffrey Pascale, 625 Sound Road (1000-35-1-3) (R) $300,000

• Kim Rowles to Kyle Reeves & Maria Giresi, 39 Sunset Lane (1000-33-4-51) (R) $275,000

• Four Forty Five Realty LLC to Claire Spiezio, 123 Sterling Avenue Unit 13 (1001-3.02-3-7) (R) $175,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Ellen Bernstein to Eammonn O’Connor, 48 Manor Lane 600-68-2-25.001) (R) $1,075,000

• Peter & Vilma Sceusa to Theodore & Kelley Keyes, 92 Henry Lewis Lane (600-8-6-15) (R) $1,040,000

LAUREL (11948)

• Timothy & Imelda Farrell & Thomas Farrell to Richard & Kathleen O’Toole & Erin Doherty, 760 Peconic Bay Blvd (1000-145-2-7) (R) $3,500,000

ORIENT (11957)

• Marie-Lise Gazarian Trust to Dogtrot LLC, 1115 Willow Terrace Lane (1000-26-2-30) (V) $550,000

PECONIC (11958)

• Anthony H Palumbo (Referee) & Marilyn Hendrickson (Defendant) to Hunter One Realty Inc, 30455 County Road 48 (1000-74-1-37.002) (R) $500,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Kroemer Ave Assocs Inc to David & Joan Marro, 31 Kroemer Avenue (600-119-1-35.003) (C) $3,400,000

• Joseph Brush to House Barn Shop 4377 Sound Avenue LLC, 4377 Sound Avenue (600-44-2-10.010) (R) $995,000

• Angelo & Carol Pothews to Martin & Carol Castellano, 182 Scenic Lake Drive (600-82.02-1-182) (R) $585,000

• Estate of Joseph Brush to House 4359 Sound Avenue LLC, 4359 Sound Avenue (600-19-1-14) (R) $585,000

• Estate of Joseph Brush to Farm Adjacent 105 LLC, Cross River Drive (600-44-2-10.011) (V) $420,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Arthur S Barnett to Thomas Marron & Robert Profusek, 6 Evans Road (700-22-2-10) (R) $1,650,000

• Antonio Medeiros to 9A East Thomas St SI LLC, 9A East Thomas Street (700-15-3-30.001) (V) $450,000

SHELTER ISLAND HEIGHTS (11965)

• Lynda LoMangino to Christopher Cline & Claudia Gray, 6 Behringer Lane (700-14-1-58.002) (R) $2,200,000

• Alan & Deirdre Osofsky to POMind LLC, 47 Gardiners Bay Drive (700-1-2-37) (V) $895,000

SOUTH JAMESPORT (11970)

• James & Teresa Tuomey to GCG Bayberry LLC, 134 2nd Street (600-92-5-5.002) (V) $310,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Dolores Magagnin Trust to Kimdy Realty LLC, 535 Bay Home Road (1000-56-5-23) (R) $1,255,000

• Christopher & Kerrie-Ann Cohen to ohn & Lori DePasquale, 195 Albacore Drive (1000-56-7-13) (R) $999,000

• Alexander & Stephanie Carrington to Scott & Lauren Gambaiani, 2230 Cedar Drive (1000-77-2-19) (R) $825,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Robert & Linda LoScalzo to Christopher & Agnes Cahill, 66 North Woods Drive (600-36-2-1.024) (R) $941,500

• Estate of Brenda Fiske to Erika Padilla, 31 Pond View Drive (600-30-3-33) (R) $560,000

• Judith & Lawrence Faraone Trust to Arthur Miller & John Lennon, 2184 North Wading River Road (600-56-2-2.002) (R) $391,400

• Giuseppe & Tommasa Rosini & Antonio & Vincenza Dispenza to Giuseppe & Tommasa Rosini, 47 Locust Road (600-28-1-11) (R) $225,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)