Daily Update: Timothy Hill Ranch settles multiple lawsuits following bankruptcy claim

The Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch opened in Riverhead in 1980. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister)

Here are the headlines for April 12, 2024.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Timothy Hill Ranch settles multiple lawsuits following bankruptcy claim

La Perla manager arrested for allegedly selling cocaine out of the restaurant

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Workforce housing tackled on site at local farm

Tennis: Doubles win highlights outmatched Settlers

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island Reporter real estate transfers: April 11, 2024

NORTHFORKER

Culture Club: East End Arts, Riverhead

SOUTHFORKER

South Fork Dream Home: a private cottage in North Sea

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox every weekday by subscribing to our newsletter.