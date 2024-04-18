Community calendar: April 18, 2024

Who Are Those Guys will perform at Rockin’ for the Homeless XV. (Nicholas Grasso photo)

All ages

Sunday, April 21, 10 a.m.: Earth Day Cleanup in Moore’s Woods, Greenport. Meet at trailhead by the mini train station. Bring gloves, tick protection and tools to pick up trash along the trails. Information: [email protected]. Rain date: April 28.

Sunday, April 28, 9 a.m.-noon: SWR 2024 Earth Day Cleanup hosted by Wading River Shoreham Chamber of Commerce. Meet at The Shoppes at East Wind, 5768 Route 25A, Wading River. Gloves and bags provided or bring your own. Rain or shine. Register: wadingrivershorehamchamber.com.

Sunday, April 28, 9-11 a.m.: Earth Day Cleanup sponsored by Riverhead Litter Committee. Meet at Riverhead Town Hall, 4 West Second St., Riverhead. Community service credits available. Registration: [email protected].

The arts and crafts

Friday, April 19, 5-7 p.m.: Reception for ‘Missing Pieces,’ selected works by Kaitlin Beebe, Louise Eastman, Sabrina Montella, Cathleen Ficht and Sherry Davis, curated by Mary and Sarah Goldman, at Vine + Sand, 47100 Main Road, Southold. Showing Saturdays and Sundays noon-6 through May 6. All other times by appointment. 631-620-9253.

Saturday, April 20, 1:30-3:30 p.m.: Intro to Weaving with Judy Barth at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Presentation and hands-on demonstration. Members, $25; nonmembers, $35. Register: hallockville.org.

Saturday, May 4, 4-6 p.m.: Paint and Sip at Orient Congregational Church, 23045 Main Road, Orient. Supplies and snacks provided. $40. RSVP by April 25 to 347-204-5991.

Fairs and festivals

Saturday, April 20, 10:30 a.m.: Move into Health 2024 Walk and Health Fair at Mattituck-Laurel Library. Event kicks off with 1.2-mile walk at 10:30 a.m. and Health Fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with wellness activities and vendors and health professionals. Register: mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Monday-Sunday, May 6-12, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.: 28th annual East End Garden Festival at Tanger Outlets, Riverhead. Plant sales and raffles benefiting Peconic Bay Medical Center Operation International and Riverhead Rotary charities. Information: 631-727-0176.

Fundraisers

Saturday, April 20, 6-10 p.m.: Rockin’ for the Homeless XV benefiting Maureen’s Haven Homeless Outreach at Polish Hall, 218 Marcy Ave., Riverhead. Featuring Butterfly Cody Experience, Who Are Those Guys and Gene Casey and the Lone Sharks. Tickets: $50, in advance only. rockinforthehomeless2024.eventbrite.com.

Wednesday, April 24, 4-8 p.m.: Burger and a Beer fundraiser to benefit Southold Historical Museum at Greenport Harbor Brewing Co., 42155 Main Road, Peconic. Burger, fries and a beer, 50/50 raffle. Tickets: $30, includes gratuity, available online, at museum offices and at the door. Information: southoldhistorical.org.

Monday, May 6, noon-3 p.m.: Southold Sunshine Society Name Your Game fundraiser at Founders Landing, 1025 Terry Lane, Southold. Bring a group of four and a game to play. Tickets: $20 per person; includes luncheon and raffle ticket. Reservations: Anne Swanson, 631-765-5735.

Lectures

Saturday, April 20, 1:15 p.m.: Slavery on the North Fork, 1668-1827 presented by Steve Wick, Richard Wines, Amy Folk and Sandi Brewster-Walker, of the North Fork Project, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 768 Main St., Greenport. Free. Hosted by the First Universalist Church of Southold. Information: [email protected], or Patte, 631-997-9405.

Local history

Thursday, April 18, 6 p.m.: Book & Bottle: The Jews of Long Island: 1705-1918 book sale and discussion with author Brad Kolodny at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Members, free; nonmembers, $8. Includes refreshments. Registration required. 631-727-2881, ext. 100, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

Saturday, April 27, 1 p.m.: Book & Bottle: Carrie’s Letters: A Glimpse into Rural Family Life in Baiting Hollow, 1880-1910 book sale, discussion and signing with author Debra Warner Anderson at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Members, free; nonmembers, $8. Includes refreshments. Registration required. 631-727-2881, ext. 100, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

Meetings

Saturday, April 20, 9 a.m.: Greater Jamesport Civic Association meeting with guest speaker Supervisor Tim Hubbard at Jamesport Meeting House, 1590 Main Road. Refreshments served at 9 a.m.; meeting starts at 9:30 a.m. Information: greaterjamesportcivic.org.

Tuesday, April 23, 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.: Peconic Amateur Radio Club open house at Custer Institute and Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Information: w2amc.org.

Music

Friday, April 19, 5:30-7:30 p.m.: Acoustic Jam Session at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. All ages and styles of music welcome. Free. Information: 631-734-6360.

The natural world

Saturday, April 20, 9-11 a.m.: Young Naturalist Club family bird walk: Return of the osprey with Marina DeLuca, environmental associate with Group for the East End at Inlet Pond County Park, 64795 Route 48, Greenport. Presentation and bird walk with Kyra Leonardi. Registration: northforkaudubon.org.

Friday, April 26, 4 p.m.: A Nature’s Journal with John Holzapfel at Peconic Landing Auditorium, 1500 Brecknock Road, Greenport. Monthly nature series with photos and discussion of the latest happenings in nature. Free. Register: peconiclanding.org.

Sports and recreation

Sunday, April 28, 10 a.m.: 2024 North Fork Environmental Council Earth Day 5K at Indian Island County Park, 105 Cross River Drive, Riverhead. Registration: $30. nfec1.org.

Volunteer

Saturday, April 20, 1 p.m.: Volunteer workshop for the Cutchogue-New Suffolk Historical Council in the Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library community room. Information: [email protected], 631-379-7494.

Ongoing events

Fridays and Sundays: Roller skating at Greenport American Legion, 102 Third St. All-ages All Skate: Fridays, 3-9-p.m. and Sundays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission: $10, includes skates; $5, spectators. greenportamericanlegion.org.

Wednesdays, 5-9 p.m.: Adult skate for ages 18 and up at Greenport American Legion, 102 Third St. Admission: $10, includes skates; $5, spectators. greenportamericanlegion.org.

Tuesdays, noon-3:30 p.m.: Bingo at Southold American Legion, 51655 Main Road. 631-765-2276.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15, adults; $10, seniors and children. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 7 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations with Tom Barry at Village Blacksmith Shop, 101 Front St., Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org.

Exhibitions

Through April: Looking Forward, art exhibit by The Visage Group — North Fork-based artists Delia Reiss, Gerard Lehner, and Virginia Cava — at Mattituck-Laurel Library. Information: 631-298-4134.

Through April: Creative Mixed Media Pieces, work by Southold High School students, on display at Southold Free Library. Information: southoldlibrary.org.

Through May 5: Beauty Out of Bounds, a solo exhibition with Anne Sherwood Pundyk, at East End Arts’ Main Gallery, 133 East Main St. Information: eastendarts.org.

Saturdays and Sundays through May 6: Missing Pieces, work by Kaitlin Beebe, Louise Eastman, Sabrina Montella, Cathleen Ficht and Sherry Davis at Vine + Sand, 47100 Main Road, Southold. Noon-6 p.m.; other times available by appointment. 631-620-9253.

Through May 12: Heritage and Home: Latin American Artists of the East End at Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport. Information: floydmemoriallibrary.org.

Through October: A Sportsman’s Paradise: Man and Nature in Suffolk County’s Past at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Assortment of hunting equipment, hand-carved decoys, duck boats, fishing gear, themed toys, clothing, magazines and more. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

Wednesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.: Suffolk County: A Timeline Experience at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Interactive exhibit of artifacts, documents, photos and digital experiences provides a comprehensive timeline of Suffolk County history. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

