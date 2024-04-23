Daily Update: Following tweaks to dual language program, Riverhead School Board adopts 2024-25 budget

The Riverhead Board of Education adopted its budget plan for the 2024-2025 school year. (Ana Borruto photo.)

Here are the headlines for April 23, 2024.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Following tweaks to dual language program, Riverhead School Board adopts 2024-25 budget

Study finds ‘forever chemicals’ in popular seafood

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Boys tennis: Tuckers rally past Riverhead

Mattituck high schoolers visit 9/11 Memorial & Museum

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Perlman campus use change delayed: ZBA wants more time to study

NORTHFORKER

My Favorite Things: Alie Shaper

SOUTHFORKER

Great Illuminations: Get turned on to these Hamptons light sources

