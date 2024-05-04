Blotters: Riverhead restaurant robbed at gunpoint

Craig Cherney, 35, of Patchogue was charged with armed robbery last Wednesday night at Shah’s Halal Food on Route 58, according to Riverhead police.

Police, detectives and Riverhead K9-1 responded to a call reporting a man with a gun, police said.

After an extensive investigation, Mr. Cherney was charged with robbery in the first degree, a class B felony, and was arraigned in Riverhead Town Justice Court.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, is asked to call police at 631-727-4500.

• A larceny was reported at the GAP store at Tanger Outlets at about noon April 23. Additional information was not available.

• Nicole Cerulli, age and address unavailable, was charged with petit larceny and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance April 28 on Route 58. Additional information was not available.

• David Cullington, 40, age and address not available, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and aggravated third-degree unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• Calvin Brown, age and address unavailable, was charged with harassment at Riverhead Ford Lincoln on Route 58 at 8 a.m. April 24. Additional information was not available.

• A larceny was reported April 24 at Walmart on Route 58. Additional information was not available.

• A larceny was reported April 24 at the Marshall’s/Homegoods store on Route 58, according to police. The suspect was a female, police said. Additional information was not available.

• Frank Butkus, 43, address unavailable, was charged with second-degree harassment and fourth-degree criminal mischief on West Main Street in Riverhead.

• Emari Robinson, age and address unavailable, was charged with petit larceny April 27 at Walmart, according to police.

• Wayne Bass, age and address unavailable, was charged with driving under the influence April 27, according to police. Additional information was not available.

• Jamie Barnie, age and address unavailable, was charged with driving while intoxicated April 24 at Walmart on Route 58

Southampton police received a call just before midnight Friday from a Flanders resident regarding alleged identify theft.

According to police, the caller said he’d applied for a credit increase on his Apple credit card, but was denied due to multiple recent credit applications showing up on his TransUnion credit report, made between April 2022 and February 2024.

The man told police he did not filed these applications. He contacted TransUnion to investigate and said he only has a single credit card with Costco through CitiBank. He said he did not give anyone permission to run his credit or apply for these services and confirmed that all the applications have been denied. At this time, there are no suspects, police said.

• Wilmer Lopez-Menendez, 20, of Flanders was charged with fifthdegree criminal possession of stolen property Saturday morning, according to police.

Southampton Town police headquarters alerted officers to a vehicle with stolen license plates at the intersection of Flanders Road and Old Quogue Road in Riverside.

Shortly after the alert, the reporting officer observed the vehicle and stopped it. The plates were confirmed as stolen and did not belong to the vehicle. The vehicle was also found to be unregistered and uninsured. The driver, Kevin Godoy, age and address unavailable, was issued several tickets.

Mr. Lopez Menendez, who was in the passenger seat, admitted that the plates were his. He was charged and arrested. The stolen plates were returned to the victim and the vehicle was impounded.

• Sergio Sanchez, 62, of Elmhurst was charged with driving without a license Sunday just after midnight in Riverside.

Police conducted a traffic stop and confirmed that the vehicle’s registration had been suspended for an insurance lapse. Mr. Sanchez was arrested, processed and released in the field with a traffic ticket, police said. The vehicle was impounded.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.