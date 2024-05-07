Daily Update: Navy postpones Grumman cleanup meeting

(Joe Werkmeister file photo.)

​Here are the headlines for May 7, 2024.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Navy postpones Grumman cleanup meeting

Blue Waves girls golfers gear up for county qualifier

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Southold author Matthew Daddona pens debut novel

Q&A with Greenport’s American Legion commander

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

PTSA hosts spring fling

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Mothers Day gift guide

SOUTHFORKER

Past Perfect: Sag Harbor’s The Vintage Gatherings bring antique aesthetics to the table

