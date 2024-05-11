Blotters: Red Creek Road property listed without owner’s consent

On March 26 about 4:30 p.m., the Riverhead Detective Division responded to and investigated a residential burglary on Nadel Drive.

Police said an unknown person had entered through an unlocked door and removed several items from the residence.

The investigation identified a suspect, Nathan Morvilio, 20, of Riverhead. He was arrested May 7 on a charge of second-degree burglary, police said, adding that he was processed and held for arraignment.

• Nicholas Grossenbacker, age and address unavailable, was charged with petit larceny May 1 at Walmart on Route 58. He was processed and released on a desk appearance ticket.

• Roque Camey-Estrada, age and address unavailable, was arrested and charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and other charges May 3 on Pulaski Street, according to police. Additional information was not available.

• Andrew Berezny, age and address unavailable, was charged with 4th degree criminal possession of stolen property May 4 on Northville Turnpike.

• William Patino-Hernandez, age and address unavailable, was charged with trespassing at Walmart on Route 58 on April 30. Additional information was not available.

• Gabriele Aquino, age and address unavailable, was arrested and charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child May 3 on Sandy Hollow Court in Riverhead.

• Kevin Hinphy, age and address unavailable, was arrested and charged with second-degree reckless endangerment May 3 on Marcy Avenue in Riverhead.

A Riverhead man was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, failure to yield the right of way, circumventing an interlock device, driving without a license and various other charges following his arrest Saturday on County Road 39 in Southampton, according to Southampton Town police.

Police responded to a call of a motor vehicle accident at about at 1:37 p.m. in a parking lot on County Road 39, police said.

Jonnathan Penatacuri, 29, of North Sea was observed with glassy, bloodshot eyes and a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, according to police.

Field sobriety tests also were conducted, but Mr. Penatacuri refused to submit to a portable breath test, officials said.

He was transported to Southampton Town Police Headquarters for processing and held for arraignment.

Mr. Penatacuri’s aggravated DWI charge resulted from his being previously convicted within 10 years of his arrest.

• A Hampton Bays man told Southampton Town Police Sunday that an unknown person had used his personal information and placed his Red Creek Road property for sale, according to police.

The Hampton Bays man said that he was looking on the website Zillow and saw the property listed there, without permission.

After contacting the listing broker, the Hampton Bays man was told that the broker received a phone call from someone identifying himself as the complainant and that subsequently led to taking the subject on as a client.

The property listing was immediately taken off of Zillow and all other sites, according to police.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.