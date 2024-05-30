Daily update: Two top Riverhead administrators sign retirement agreements

William Galati, left, and Lori Koerner have agreed to retire from their administration positions on June 30. (Riverhead Central School District website courtesy photo)

Here are the headlines for May 30, 2024.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Two top Riverhead administrators sign retirement agreements

Stepping out in style: Detective Edward Carey retires

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Affordable housing plan at odds with economic reality

Southold students salute local first responders with Heroes Day Celebration

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Let’s be healthy out there, Shelter Island

NORTHFORKER

Worth the Stop: Birding on the North Fork

SOUTHFORKER

How Juicy! The 8 best juice bar & smoothie shops in the Hamptons

