Police blotters: ATV stolen from Calverton farm

Riverhead police arrested a man who knocked another man unconscious Sunday, according to officials.

On May 26 about 6:57 p.m., police received a 911 call about a robbery in progress at the intersection of Cedar and Railroad avenues.

Upon arrival, responding patrol officers determined that a male victim had been punched in the face and knocked unconscious by a Hispanic male. The suspect then took the victim’s backpack and fled the area.

A description of the suspect was given to responding officers. A K-9 unit and a detective were requested.

After a search of the area, the suspect — later identified as Juan Francisco Urizar Zamora, 19, of Mastic Beach — was located in the area of Court Street and Griffing Avenue and taken into custody, police said.

Mr. Urizar Zamora was transported to police headquarters, where he was charged with one count of robbery in the second degree, a class C Felony, and held for arraignment.

The investigation is ongoing and anybody who might have witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500. All calls will remain confidential.

• Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Riverhead Town police detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate those involved in the theft of an all-terrain vehicle from a Calverton farm.

A Polaris HO500 was stolen from an unlocked barn at Spur of the Moment Farms, located at 451 Edwards Ave., during the overnight hours between May 15 and May 16. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information about these incidents can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app P3 Tips, or online at p3tips.com.

All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.