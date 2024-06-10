Daily Update: Meet the seniors of the Riverhead Charter High School’s first graduating class

The 13 graduating seniors of the Riverhead Charter High School said one thing they learned during their time at the school was how to rise above any limitations and create their own opportunities. The official graduation ceremony is set for June 26 at Suffolk County Community College. Credit: Ana Borruto

Here are the headlines for June 10, 2024.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Meet the seniors of the Riverhead Charter High School’s first graduating class

Shoreham-Wading River athletic director retiring after 10 years

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Southold libraries lend out much more than just books

Tick disease on the rise across the region

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Call for law charging drug dealers with manslaughter: Local officials want action by State

NORTHFORKER

On My Honor: North Fork farm stands rely on the grace of good customers

SOUTHFORKER

Southside Sips: Sí Sí’s Watermelon High

