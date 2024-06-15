Blotter: Mother, two children hit by car

On Monday, the Riverhead Town Police Department’s Community Oriented Police Enforcement Division, with cooperation from Riverhead Community Awareness Program, conducted a State Liquor Authority compliance check at 15 retail vendors in Riverhead, resulting in three arrests and the ticketing of three stores.

The noncompliant vendors were:

• Village Beverage, 2051 Wading River Manor Road, Wading River

• Riverhead Liquor Mart, 1866 Old Country Road, Riverhead

• ShopRite, 1510 Old Country Road, Riverhead.

The following store employees were arrested and charged with unlawful dealing with a child, a class A misdemeanor: Suat Akkaya, 33, of Wading River, an employee of Village Beverage;

• Nicholas Alaia, 21, of Calverton, an employee of Riverhead Liquor Mart

• Jenny Flores Vasquez, 34, of Riverhead, an employee of ShopRite.

All three subjects were processed and released on desk appearance tickets for future court dates.

A single-car crash sent three pedestrians to the hospital Tuesday, according to Riverhead Town police.

On June 11 at about 8:13 p.m. police responded to the accident, which occurred on West Lane in Aquebogue, just south of Chris Court.

Police said a 2015 Cadillac, driven by a 66-year-old woman, was heading north on West Lane and struck a 38-year-old female who was walking northbound with two children, a 7-year-old female and 4-month-old male in a baby stroller.

The Riverhead Town Volunteer Ambulance Corps responded to the scene and the woman was ultimately transported to Stony Brook University Hospital via Suffolk County Police Department Aviation Unit for treatment of her injuries, police said.

Both juveniles were also taken to Stony Brook University Hospital via Riverhead Town Volunteer Ambulance for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and observation. No injuries to the driver of the Cadillac were reported.

The Riverhead Detective Division and the New York State Police Forensic Investigation Unit both responded to the scene to assist in the investigation, which is not considered criminal at this time. As such, no criminal charges are pending against the vehicle operator.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.