Daily Update: Sculpture unveiled at Riverhead’s aquarium honoring NY Marine Rescue Center

The Riverhead aquarium’s latest installation will soon join other aquatic sculptures in Milton L. Burns Park on Peconic Avenue as part of Reflextions Riverhead, “a walkable interactive experience” along the riverfront. (Deborah Wetzel Photo)

Here are the headlines for June 24, 2024.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Sea turtle sculpture unveiled at Riverhead’s aquarium honoring NY Marine Rescue Center

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

OLA of Eastern Long Island listed in state budget for first time

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Jenifer’s Shelter Island Journal: Crucible for creativity

NORTHFORKER

By the Sea: The ultimate North Fork beach guide

SOUTHFORKER

See You At Shippy’s: Southampton’s old-school staple has a new-school vibe

