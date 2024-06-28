Graduation 2024: Hats off to Riverhead grads
At the head of their class: valedictorian and salutatorian
John McCormick, valedictorian GPA: 111.65 (weighted)
College: Syracuse University
Major: Engineering
With an impressive resume of academic achievements, including winning a Rensselaer Medal, and his status as an AP Scholar with Distinction and co-president of Riverhead High School’s National Honor Society chapter — not to mention sports and extracurriculars like the Mentathletes, the Physics Olympics, the varsity tennis team and travel ice hockey with the Long Island Rebels and Royals — Jack (as friends know him) plans to continue his success story at Syracuse University. Inspired by the mentorship of teachers Mr. Cunningham, Mr. McHugh and Mr. Wallace in the RHS physics department, Jack said he was looking forward to internship possibilities at a new semiconductor facility being built in that area, and to continuing his passion for hockey while taking advantage of the school’s many other sports opportunities.
Ethan Caskie, salutatorian
GPA: 110.90 (weighted)
College: University at Buffalo
Major: Computer science
Ethan counts his family — especially his brothers, Ben and Josh — as his inspirations throughout his high school career, along with his music teachers and theater director Laura Nitti. An AP Scholar with Distinction, he is also president of several groups, including the Latin Honor Society and Tri-M Music Honor Society, and co-president of Blue Masques Drama Club, winning a Teeny Award this year for playing the role of Jack Kelly in Blue Masques’ production of “Newsies,” for which he also served as assistant director. While he will major in computer science at the University at Buffalo, Ethan plans to minor in music performance to keep his penchant for music and theater alive.