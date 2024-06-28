Graduation 2024: Hats off to Riverhead grads

John McCormick, valedictorian GPA: 111.65 (weighted)

College: Syracuse University

Major: Engineering

With an impressive resume of academic achievements, including winning a Rensselaer Medal, and his status as an AP Scholar with Distinction and co-president of Riverhead High School’s National Honor Society chapter — not to mention sports and extracurriculars like the Mentathletes, the Physics Olympics, the varsity tennis team and travel ice hockey with the Long Island Rebels and Royals — Jack (as friends know him) plans to continue his success story at Syracuse University. Inspired by the mentorship of teachers Mr. Cunningham, Mr. McHugh and Mr. Wallace in the RHS physics department, Jack said he was looking forward to internship possibilities at a new semiconductor facility being built in that area, and to continuing his passion for hockey while taking advantage of the school’s many other sports opportunities.