Calendar of events: July 11, 2024

Saturday and Sunday, July 13-14, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.: 32nd annual Long Island Antique Power Association Summer Show at 5950 Sound Ave, Riverhead. Junior garden tractor pull, hit and miss engines, tractors and vintage stock cars on display. Saw mill, blacksmith and steam engine demonstrations. Vendors and food. Admission: $10, adults; free, children aged 12 and younger. Information: liapa.org. (Angela Colangelo photo)

All ages

Wednesday, July 17, 1-3 p.m.: Who Lives Under the Sea? all-ages presentation at the New Suffolk Waterfront, 650 First St., New Suffolk. Beach exploration with educators from Peconic Land Trust and New York State Department of Environmental Conservation with seine nets. Free, reservations required. Rain cancels. Register: peconiclandtrust.org.

Saturday, July 27, 5 p.m.: Annual Barn Dance at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Live musicians will perform traditional music with dance calling and instruction by Chart Guthrie. Rain or shine. Gates open at 5 p.m. for picnicking; dancing from 6:30 to 8:30. Tickets: adults, $30; $children ages 5-12, $10; children under 5, free. hallockville.org.

The arts and crafts

Tuesdays, July 16, 23 and 30, 1-3:30 p.m.: Watercolor workshops for ages 13 and up with Linda Prentiss at Old Town Arts and Crafts Guild, 28265 Main Road, Cutchogue. Guild members, $70; nonmembers, $85. Limited to eight participants. Information: oldtownartsguild.org, 631-734-6382, [email protected].

Thursdays, July 11, 18, 25 and Aug. 1, 1-3:30 p.m.: Watercolor workshops for ages 13 and up with Linda Prentiss at Old Town Arts and Crafts Guild, 28265 Main Road, Cutchogue. Guild members, $70; nonmembers, $85. Limited to eight participants. Information: oldtownartsguild.org, 631-734-6382, [email protected].

Friday, July 19, 4-6 p.m.: Artists’ reception: ‘Two Artists, One Truth: The Beauty of Ordinary Miracles,” artwork by Lois Levy and Maureen Carey, at Mattituck-Laurel Library. Information: mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Fairs and festivals

Saturday, July 13, 11 a.m.- 6 p.m.: Sound & Skate Festival at Greenport Skate Park, 170 Moores Lane, Greenport. Vendors, live music, skate contest, live painting showcase and more. Information: greenportskatepark.org.

Saturday, July 13, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.: Open House and Garden Festival at Cornell University’s Long Island Horticultural Research & Extension Center, 3059 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Garden tours on the hour, demonstrations, plant sale, and educational seminars on “Flower Arranging” (noon) and “Tick-Borne Illnesses” (2 p.m.). Free. Information: 631-727-3595.

Fundraisers

Thursday, July 11, 6-9 p.m.: Blast for CAST, at Stirling Square, 300 Main St., Greenport. Hors d’oeuvres, open bar at American Beech, Greenport Harbor Brewing Company beer, 1943 Pizza Bar pizza, live music, silent auction. Tickets: $150. blastforcast24.givesmart.com.

Saturday, July 13, 4-6 p.m.: Chicken barbecue at Old Steeple Church, 656 Main Road, Aquebogue. Chicken, baked potato, coleslaw, corn and watermelon. Partial proceeds will be donated to local food pantries. Tickets and information: Jean, [email protected] or 613-722-4171.

Saturday, July 13, 4-6:30 p.m.: Annual chicken barbecue at Mattituck Presbyterian Church, 12605 Main Road. Tickets, $25. Family Fun Pack pricing: six dinners, $125; eight dinners, $170; 10 dinners, $210; 12 dinners, $250. Information: 631-298-4145.

Sunday, July 21, 6-8:30 p.m.: Swing Your Partner by the Bay family-friendly square dancing event at the New Suffolk Waterfront sponsored by New Suffolk Waterfront Fund. With live music and traditional square dancing led by Chart Guthrie and the Dance All Night band. No experience necessary. All ages welcome. Barbecue from Meat’s Meat of Mattituck; McCall Wines, Greenport Harbor Brewing Co. lager and non-alcoholic beverages available for purchase. Rain or shine. No outside food or drinks. Tickets: adults, $50 in advance, $55 at the door; children, $25 in advance, $30 at the door. Information: newsuffolkwaterfront.org.

Saturday, July 27, 5-7 p.m.: Maureen’s Haven Summer Benefit Party at Southampton Inn, 91 Hill St., Southampton. Tickets: $150. [email protected].

Lectures

Saturday, June 17, 11 a.m.: ‘How to Read a Poem’ presented by Farrar, Straus and Giroux chairman Jonathan Galassi at Old Point Schoolhouse, 1555 Village Lane, Orient. Free. Information: oysterpondshistoricalsociety.org.

Saturday July 13, 10 a.m.: Emergency preparedness program with Don Fisher of the Southold Town Office of Emergency Management at The Vine at North Fork United Methodist Church, 43960 Route 48, Southold. Information: 631-734-6033, [email protected].

Friday, Aug. 2, 5 p.m.: ‘Oops! Five time I accidentally ended up on stage,’ with theater director and producer Douglas Gray of Orient at Poquatuck Hall, 1160 Skippers Lane, Orient. Part of the hall’s PoquaTalks series. Free. Information: poquatuckhall.org.

Meetings

Tuesday, July 16, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Peconic Amateur Radio Club open house at Custer Institute and Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Information: w2amc.org.

Music

Fridays, July 12, 19 and Aug. 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, 7:30 p.m.: The Greenport Band concert under the direction of Colin Van Tuyl, Mitchell Park, Greenport. Free. Bring a chair or blanket. Rain cancels.

Saturday, July 13, 11 a.m.-noon.: History through music concert featuring New York Jazz Mission at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Free. Information: suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

Saturday, July 13, 5 p.m.: Rites of Spring Music Festival presents La Remede de Fortune: Medieval Songs of Fate, Fortune and Fin’amor with Concordian Dawn Ensemble at Landcraft Garden Foundation, 4342 Grand Ave., Mattituck. Rites of Spring members, $75; nonmembers, $90, under 25, free. Information: ritesmusic.org, landcraftgardenfoundation.org.

Sunday, July 14, 5 p.m.: An Intimate Evening with Gina Forsyth at Holy Trinity Parish Hall, 786 Main St., Greenport. Suggested donation: $20. Information: [email protected].

The natural world

Tuesday, July 16, 8-10 a.m.: Tuesdays with Tom birdwatching outing with Tom Damiani of North Fork Audubon Society along Narrow River Road , Orient. Register: northforkaudubon.org.

Saturday, July 20, 9-10:30 a.m.: The Native Wildflower Garden with MaryLaura Lamont at Hallock State Park Preserve, 6062 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Observe different species of native Long Island wildflowers in the garden, learn why they were chosen, why it is important to plant native flowers, and observe different species of insects that visit these flowers. Meet at visitor center. $8 parking fee applies. Reservations: 631-315-5475.

The written word

Saturday, July 20, 5 p.m.: Poetry In The Garden at Landcraft Garden Foundation, 4342 Grand Ave., Mattituck. Featuring poets Jill Bialosky, Kimiko Hahn and Anne Marie Macari. Readings begin at 6 p.m. Tickets : members, $45; nonmembers, $50. landcraftgardenfoundation.org.

Ongoing events

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and Sundays 2-4 p.m.: Historic walking tours at Mattituck-Laurel Historical Society, 18200 Main Road, Mattituck. Members, $15; nonmembers, $20; children under 10, free. Reservations: 631-745-2752.

Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Self-guided tours at Landcraft Garden Foundation, 4342 Grand Ave., Mattituck. Members, free; nonmembers, $20; seniors and students, $17; under 12, $5; under 2, free. Information: 631-298-7216, landcraftgardenfoundation.org.

Saturdays through October, 9 a.m.: Tai chi with Denise Gillies at Mitchell Park, Greenport. Sponsored by Friends of Mitchell Park. Free. No classes July 27, Aug. 31 or Sept. 21.

Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays: Roller skating at Greenport American Legion, 102 Third St. All-ages All Skate: Thursdays, 3-9 p.m.; Fridays, 1-6 p.m.; and Sundays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission: $10, includes skates; $5, spectators. greenportamericanlegion.org.

Wednesdays, 5-9 p.m.: Adult skate for ages 18 and up at Greenport American Legion, 102 Third St. Admission: $10, includes skates; $5, spectators. greenportamericanlegion.org.

Tuesdays, noon-3:30 p.m.: Bingo at Southold American Legion, 51655 Main Road. 631-765-2276.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15, adults; $10, seniors and children. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 8 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations with Tom Barry at Village Blacksmith Shop, 101 Front St., Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org.

Saturdays through October, 5-7 p.m.: Bug Light cruise and tour hosted by East End Seaport Museum, 103 Third St., Greenport. Arrive at 4:30 p.m. for check-in. Tickets: adults, $65; under 13, $25; discount for seniors and military. Information and tickets: eastendseaport.org/cruises.

Exhibitions

Sundays, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., through September: Long Island Projectile Points at Southold Indian Museum, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Exhibit of Native American arrowheads found on Long Island. Information: southoldindianmuseum.org.

Through July: Toy Stories: The simple and joyous forms of childhood, watercolors by Stephen Larese, at Southold Free Library. Information: southoldlibrary.org.

Through July: Two Artists, One Truth: The Beauty of Ordinary Miracles, artwork by Lois Levy and Maureen Carey, at Mattituck-Laurel Library. Information: mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Through August: The Brewery Boys, curated by Franklin Perrell and Glen Hansen, at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. Information: cutchoguelibrary.org.

Through October: The Parian Phenomenon, a collection of British statuary porcelain figures, at Cutchogue-New Suffolk Historical Society’s Wickham House on the Village Green, 27320 Main Road, Cutchogue. Information: cutchoguenewsuffolkhistory.org.

Wednesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.: Striking a Chord: Suffolk County’s Early Music Identity at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Examples of early instruments, early composers, immigration influence, recording technology advancements and wartime home front efforts. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

