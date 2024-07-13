Blotters: large quantities of unlawfull fireworks

On July 2, the Riverhead police detective division received community complaints about illegal fireworks being used and sold by Thomas Smith of Calverton, according to police.

An investigation revealed that Mr. Smith was traveling to Pennsylvania to purchase large quantities of illegal fireworks for resale on Long Island, according to police.

Mr. Smith, 60, was arrested for unlawfully selling fireworks valued at $500 or more.

The investigation into Mr. Smith and his customer base is ongoing. Any additional witnesses are urged to contact the Riverhead police at 631-7274500 or call the department’s Crime Hotline at 631-727-3333. All calls will be kept confidential.

• Riverhead police made about 15 arrests between June 30 and July 7, seven of them for driving while intoxicated. Those apprehended for DWI include: Ronald Mills, 65, of Flanders; Edin Contzjay, 27, of Shirley; Kory MacDonald, 35, of Port Jefferson; Jose Catalan Sandoval, 23, of Riverhead; Diego Zapata Londono, 50, of Central Islip; Oscar Alonzo Carmona, 35, of Guatemala; and Madison Dodge, 22, of Ronkonkoma, who was charged with DWAI.

Three people were charged last week with petit larceny: Wilson Lindner, 35, of Copiague; Reaguan Wimbush, 28, of Port Jefferson; and Richard Kayte, 42, of Mastic.

Also arrested last week wee Douglas Brodsky, 56, of Miller Place, charged with unlawfully selling fireworks; and Ernesto Alonzo Ortiz, 32, of Center Moriches charged with criminal possession of stolen property.

On July 6, the Southampton police department’s Community Response Unit, the NYS Liquor Authority and investigators from the state DMV jointly conducted s liquor license inspections at several businesses within the town.

As a result, four people were arrested including one in the Flanders/ Riverside area.

Mildred DeLeon Cabrera, 32, an employee of Marta’s Deli at 300 Riverleigh Ave. in Riverside, was charged with one count of unlawful dealing with a child, after the investigation revealed she had sold an alcoholic beverage to a minor under age 21.

• Christopher Giardello of Cutchogue, 35, was observed driving 78 mph in a 55 mph zone, and a DMV check revealed his license had been suspected 13 times, according to police.

He was arrested and released on a field appearance ticket, according to police.

• Three men were arrested early July 8 near Marta’s Deli in Riverside, according to police.

Police responded to a report of intoxicated men who were trespassing on town property, police said. The three men — Jeremy Ryan, 40; Thomas Hanna, 55; and Jose Curup Cotzojay, 23 — were arrested and released on field appearance tickets.

• On July 4 about 7:40 p.m., Southampton police stopped a motor vehicle in Flanders, interviewed the driver, Byron Cruz Escobar, 39, of Riverhead, and found him to be intoxicated.

Mr. Cruz Escobar was arrested and transported to police headquarters, where he was processed and held for morning arraignment. He was charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and driving without a license.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.