Editorial: Safe boating saves lives 

SUFFOLK TIMES FILE PHOTO

Along with this season of family, friends and fun come all the other things that make this time of year on the East End so memorable. And yet, the joys of summer come with associated dangers.

Boating is at the top of the list of summer pleasures that can turn tragic. The latest available statistics provided by the U.S. Coast Guard document 564 fatalities due to boating accidents in 2023. Drowning accounted for 75% of those deaths, with 87% of victims not wearing life jackets. Overall, there were 3,844 emergency incidents and 2,222 non-fatal injuries. “Alcohol continued to be the leading known contributing factor in fatal boating accidents in 2023, accounting for 79 deaths, or 17% of total fatalities,” the Coast Guard reported.

Most of us who are on boats in the summer have probably seen vessels with far too many people aboard — in some cases including very young children. We should never forget July 4, 2012, when, in Oyster Bay, a 34-foot vessel loaded with 27 people out to watch the fireworks capsized, killing three children: a 12-year-old boy and two girls, ages 8 and 11.

We count on the ever-vigilant efforts of our police, marine patrols and bay constables to keep boaters safe, as officers on land do every day. We’ve accompanied bay constables on patrol the past two summers, and have come away with added respect for their dedication to keeping boaters safe.

But all of us have to do our part. As of Jan. 1 2025, anyone driving a motor boat — including all Jet Ski operators — will be required to take New York State Safe Boating Classes and earn state certification before going out on the water. Visit Peconic Bay Power Squadron at pbps.us for more information on area safety courses available in the area.

The National Safe Boating Council recommends these rules to literally live by:

• Never boat under the influence.

• Take a boating safety course.

• Check equipment. Schedule a free vessel safety check with local U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary or U.S. Power Squadrons.

• Wear a life jacket. Make sure everyone wears a life jacket — every time.

• Use an engine cut-off device — it’s the law — a proven safety device to stop the boat’s engine if the operator falls overboard.

• Keep a weather eye out. Always check the forecast before departing and during the trip.

• Know what’s going on around you at all times. Nearly a quarter of all reported boating accidents are caused by operator inattention or improper lookout.

• Keep in touch. Have more than one communication device that works when wet.

For more safety information, visit safeboatingcampaign.com. We are a small community surrounded by water. We should enjoy the blessings of our location. But we also have to respect the water — and be smart.