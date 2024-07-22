Hamlet tragedy on display in Grangebel Park this week

Northeast Stage will present “Hamlet” this week as part of its annual summer outdoor Shakespeare series. Each year, the company stages productions of plays by the Bard — and all audiences need to do is bring a chair.

The not-for-profit encourages community participation from both performers and the audience, highlighting local actors, directors, producers and designers through workshops and performances that draw local audiences.

This summer’s cast is ready to showcase their talent and love of Shakespeare — despite enduring an unexpected plot twist early in the season’s rehearsal process. The company was gearing up for their first rehearsal of “Othello” when, on June 1, the lead actor broke his shoulder and could not continue in the role. Within 12 hours, director A.D. Newcomer picked a new play, recast the existing actors and handed out new scripts. Having trained at Shakespeare and Company in Massachusetts, Ms. Newcomer is well versed in classical theater. Joining the local Northeast Stage provided a sense of community, respect, collaboration and artistic discovery, she said.

After switching to “Hamlet,” the cast quickly fell in love.

“People think it’s just all tragedy, but it’s actually hysterical — until it’s not,” Ms. Newcomer said.

The director was impressed with how gracefully the actors pivoted into their new roles, a feat made possible thanks to the “mind-blowing” wealth of talent in this year’s cast, she said, with actors doubling as composers, writers, choreographers and scholars, all bringing different skills to the table. The props, original music, live guitar and dancing make the production unique.

“It’s homemade, and it’s gorgeous,” Ms. Newcomer said.

Some cast members are new to Shakespeare, and adjusting to the audience oriented style of performance can present a challenge. A soliloquy, for example, in which a character recites a monologue, often requires the actor to be onstage alone, which can be daunting in front of a large audience.

“Shakespeare bucks against that rule,” Ms. Newcomer said of the so-called fourth wall. “If you don’t obey the audience connection, the play doesn’t make sense.”

Performing outdoors supports Northeast Stage’s brand of performance and audience connection. It also requires flexibility and trust among the actors. Unable to know exactly how many steps it takes to get to your first mark, the performers must be hyper-aware of their environment.

Revelers and screaming children are just as much a part of the al fresco Shakespeare experience as mad Ophelia or the ghost of Hamlet’s father.

“Outdoor theater is a moving mirage,” Ms. Newcomer said.

“Hamlet” will be presented at Grangebel Park in Riverhead Wednesday, July 24, and at Mitchell Park in Greenport Friday through Sunday, July 26-28. All performances begin at 7 p.m. Visit northeaststage.org for more information.